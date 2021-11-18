UW Has Lots to Play For, Such as Who's The Best Cornerback?

Kyler Gordon and Trent McDuffie are every reason to continue to pay attention to a University of Washington football team that has come apart at the seams, losing games and coaches right and left, and otherwise making people close their eyes.

The two cornerbacks play side by side in the Husky secondary, but they're actually competing one-on-one with each other as their careers wind down.

While their team has bottomed out, Gordon and McDuffie have played at a high level all season and people are beginning to notice that nobody throws the football in their direction much.

The biggest question about them: Which one is better?

Before the season began, everyone said McDuffie. Now not everyone is quite sure about that. They both rate among the elite of the elite, according to Zach Dietz of Sports Illustrated-affiliated Giants Country. Yet he likes them in reverse order.

In his latest mock draft, Dietz has Gordon going to the New England Patriots at No. 20 in his first round and McDuffie three spots later in joining the Las Vegas Raiders. For a pair playing the same position for the same team, those comparable draft slots and corresponding high regard are nothing short of amazing.

Kyler Gordon (2) and Trent McDuffie (22) lead the UW secondary members in celebration. Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

For that matter, this particular draft analyst projects Husky edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui will be taken by the Cleveland Browns with the 48th overall pick of the second round, giving the UW three draftees in the top round and half.

That should please and frustrate the Husky fan base no end — knowing there is so much exceptional talent in certain places on a team no better than 4-6.

Yet that's another story.

For now, Gordon and McDuffie have maintained their sterling reputations, forming the top cornerback tandem in the Pac-12, if not the nation.

Gordon ranks eighth on the team in tackles with 34, while McDuffie, who sat out one game with an ankle injury, is ninth with 26 tackles. McDuffie, however, has 4 tackles for loss, including a sack, while Gordon has one TFL.

Pass coverage is where Gordon has really shined, coming up with 6 pass break-ups and a pair of interceptions; McDuffie has 3 pass defends.

In Dietz' mock draft, Gordon and McDuffie are rated as the fourth and fifth defensive backs on the board in a secondary-rich talent pool. They trail only LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., pegged fourth overall and going to the New York Jets; Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, tabbed No. 5 overall and bound for the Jacksonville Jaguars; and Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., deemed the 12th pick headed to the Minnesota Vikings.

Dietz is extremely complimentary of the abilities of Gordon, a 6-foot, 200-pound sophomore from Mukilteo, Washington, of course, taking his high-level athleticism into account:

"One of the biggest risers in all of college football this season, Kyler Gordon winds up going before his teammate Trent McDuffie here to New England. Gordon has a legitimate shot at the title of best overall athlete in this year’s class, and his improvement in coverage and ball skills make him a tantalizing prospect. For a Patriots team that has already traded Stephon Gilmore and may lose J.C. Jackson, Gordon would be a great fit in the Belichick defense."

At the same time, Dietz remains sold on the solid play plus the spotless citizenship of McDuffie, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound sophomore from Westminster, California, declaring that both his playing and personal attributes are a must have for the Raiders, who've dealt with serious player misconduct issues:

"More than any other franchise likely, the Raiders need to prioritize players without any character issues. Trent McDuffie is not only a great teammate and captain for Washington, but he’s one of the best players in this class. While not possessing the greatest size or measurables, McDuffie is an all-around savant at cornerback and would form a superb tandem with Trayvon Mullen as the Raiders’ outside CBs."

Trent McDuffie slaps hands with Bookie Radley-Hiles. Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

Gordon and McDuffie have at least two games remaining as Huskies, maybe three if a bowl game somehow appears. They're so good, they'll each leave for the NFL with two years of college eligibility still on the table.

While the UW season has been a massive disappointment, almost tragic with the in-season ouster of Jimmy Lake, the guy who recruited and trained these two, the Husky cornerbacks should be widely celebrated for what they've done and will do in the future.

