Harris: 'We Thought Petersen Was Joking'

Dan Raley

Washington football players were seated in the team room, pulled together for just another meeting they surmised, when Chris Petersen told them he was stepping down as coach.

They thought the Huskies head man was kidding.

"He sometimes does that in meetings, makes little jokes about people getting suspended and then says, 'Oh, I'm just messing around,' " Nick Harris said. "The more he kept going, it was 'OK, he's serious.' "

The first-team, All-Pac-12 center said everyone in the room registered shock and looked at each other as the news began to snk in.

Harris said he supports Petersen's plans to leave the program following next Saturday's Vegas Bowl against Boise State, which will be the lineman's final one as well.

"He has to do what he needs to do," the senior said. "I respect his decision 1,000 percent whatever he wants to do. I appreciate the opportunity he gave me to come here."

Harris expects the program under new coach Jimmy Lake largely to mirror what they do now.

"Some things are going to change, but the philosophy, the culture, the way we do things are not," he said. 

An Unforgettable Name: Ex-Husky Brenno DeFeo

Dan Raley

Forty years ago, he was a Seattle football legend, the guy in the headlines, an unforgettable name.

So Who's the Next Left Tackle Starter for UW?

Dan Raley

Backup Henry Roberts is the logical choice to replace Trey Adams -- or is he?

Madsen: 'James Turned Me Into a Man'

Dan Raley

Former Huskies standout credits coach with helping him deal with life.

Lightning Put Huskies Under the Weather in 2019, right?

Dan Raley

UW had talented football team that didn't jell or was it cursed?

WATCH: Kaila Olin Makes Case for Jacob Eason's Return

Kaila Olin

Sports Illustrated/Husky Maven's Kaila Olin breaks down a big topic and offers her opinion on Washington Huskies QB, Jacob Eason returning in 2020 while the Washington Huskies prepare for the Vegas Bowl.

LISTEN: Noah Dickerson and Husky Hardcourt Podcast Review UW's Loss to Gonzaga

Mike Martin

Noah Dickerson, Jake Grant, and Trevor Mueller break down the close loss to the Zags at Hec Ed. The guys break down what went right, what went wrong, and the positive trends this team is showing.

Eldridge on Stewart: 'I Call Him Body Beautiful'

Dan Raley

Former Husky guard admires new guy's old-school approach, gives him a nickname

Lewis Knows a Good Blocker When He Sees One

Dan Raley

Husky running back standout offers insight on recent honors handed out to top UW linemen.

Recasner Wants to Know: Where's No. 40?

Dan Raley

Former Huskies standout wants ex-teammate's number retired by Washington

Cashing Out His Chips: Adams Won't Gamble, Passes On Vegas

Dan Raley

Huskies OT chooses not to play in bowl game, draws ire of some UW fans.