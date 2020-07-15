UW Remains Diligent in Virus Control, Reports Just 2 Active Cases Among Athletes

The University of Washington remains at the forefront of novel coronavirus prevention, showing just two athletes with active positive cases out of 187 tested, the school said Wednesday.

One of the cases is a holdover from last week while the other is a new incidence.

After a month of testing at its athletic facilities, the UW has uncovered just four positive cases, heady numbers when compared to athletic programs elsewhere in the country.

Athletes have been brought back to the school in phases and are monitored under stringent guidelines that include facility entry, social distancing and follow-up testing.

Each athlete is asked to quarantine at his or her residence once returning from their family homes before he or she can use the university facilities.

The latest positive case involved a student who had yet to begin UW athletic training workouts. That person is now going through COVID-19 care and quarantine protocols.

No new positives have emerged during the follow-up surveillance testing conducted by the university medical staff.

The UW is still hoping to have a football team healthy enough to play some sort of reconfigured schedule this fall.

However, the three non-conference games against Michigan, Sacramento State and Utah State were canceled when either the Pac-12 or the opposing league involved chose to play conference teams only.

A Pac-12 schedule will be set by the end of the month, league officials said. The first game for the Huskies on the existing schedule is Oregon on Oct. 3 in Eugene.

It remains to be seen whether the league will maintain schedules already in place, add to them or whether a complete reshuffle will happen.

