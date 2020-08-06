UW Reports 2 Active COVID-19 Cases Among Athletes, Brings total to 9

The University of Washington reports just two active COVID-19 cases after testing nearly 250 athletes over two months, continuing to avoid a significant outbreak that has infiltrated other athletic departments.

One of the Husky athletes was reported active last week and the other person was in quarantine after having contact with someone who tested positive and became an active case, a school spokesman said. The two athletes are in the school's COVID-19 care and quarantine protocols.

The UW has identified nine positive cases while bringing athletes from its 18 different programs back to campus in a phased approach.

The school does not identify the athletes or their sports for those who test positive.

While another group of Huskies, those from Connecticut, had their football season canceled this week over pandemic fears, the UW still has hopes of opening against Stanford on Sept. 26 at Husky Stadium.

That is, considering the outcome of the Pac-12 unity movement, which involves a couple hundred players, who have made a series of demands of the conference relating to medical, scholarship, social justice and revenue concerns.

The UW will open camp on Aug. 17 if all goes well in controlling the novel coronavirus among its football players and if some kind of agreement can be reached involving the player protest.

