HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

UW Reports 2 Active COVID-19 Cases Among Athletes, Brings total to 9

Dan Raley

The University of Washington reports just two active COVID-19 cases after testing nearly 250 athletes over two months, continuing to avoid a significant outbreak that has infiltrated other athletic departments.

One of the Husky athletes was reported active last week and the other person was in quarantine after having contact with someone who tested positive and became an active case, a school spokesman said. The two athletes are in the school's COVID-19 care and quarantine protocols.

The UW has identified nine positive cases while bringing athletes from its 18 different programs back to campus in a phased approach.

The school does not identify the athletes or their sports for those who test positive.

While another group of Huskies, those from Connecticut, had their football season canceled this week over pandemic fears, the UW still has hopes of opening against Stanford on Sept. 26 at Husky Stadium.

That is, considering the outcome of the Pac-12 unity movement, which involves a couple hundred players, who have made a series of demands of the conference relating to medical, scholarship, social justice and revenue concerns. 

The UW will open camp on Aug. 17 if all goes well in controlling the novel coronavirus among its football players and if some kind of agreement can be reached involving the player protest. 

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Part 3: The Rise and Fall and Rise of Spider Gaines

The former University of Washington football player, after falling into substance abuse and an unsavory lifestyle when pro football didn't work out, has turned things around.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Big Ten Joins Pac-12 with Unity Movement but No Opt-Out Threat; UConn Cancels Season

Another group of college football players have organized into one voice, but seeks only health and eligibility protections.

Dan Raley

WATCH/LISTEN: Social Media Questions - End of July Edition

Mike Martin took some questions from social media about the upcoming 2020 football season. The questions were answered by Dawg Thoughts Podcast host Kaila Olin and 4th and Inches host Trevor Mueller.

Mike Martin

Pac-12 Players Group, Commissioner Try to Arrange Meeting

It's still unclear how strong the player commitment is across the conference to the movement.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Part 2: The Rise and Fall and Rise of Spider Gaines

The former University of Washington wide receiver, once football flamed out on him, turned to an unsavory lifestyle in Canada.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Part 1: The Rise and Fall and Rise of Spider Gaines

The fleet wide receiver and punt-blocker thrilled University of Washington fans with his antics, but he couldn't realize his NFL dreams. He fell into some questionable activities.

Dan Raley

by

WWallker

Thybulle Goes One on One with Fallon — Matisse wins

The former University of Washington basketball player is a pop-culture sensation as well as a talented athlete.

Dan Raley

10 Huskies Who Outperformed Their Football Rankings, Part 2

Last week, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin broke down five of 10 Huskies who outperformed their football rankings. This time, she discusses the top five.

Kaila Olin

WATCH/LISTEN: Questions from Social Media, Whiteboard Edition

Dawg Thoughts Podcast host Kaila Olin and 4th and Inches host Trevor Mueller join Mike Martin to discuss questions from Washington fans on social media.

Mike Martin

by

Dan Raley

Proposed Pac-12 Player Boycott Brings Stinging Fan Rebuke

Husky followers don't hold back on their displeasure over unity movement that threatens upcoming season.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley