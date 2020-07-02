HuskyMaven
UW Reports Another Athlete Positive for Coronavirus, Bringing Total to 3

Dan Raley

One more University of Washington athlete has tested positive for novid coronavirus this week — bringing the number of active cases to three — a school spokesperson disclosed on Wednesday.

The official didn't name the individual or the sport involved as the UW brings students back to its athletic training facilities on a voluntary basis.

Washington has now put 140 athletes through stringent testing. One showed a positive test this week, two last week. 

Each of those individuals has been put in COVID-19 care and quarantine protocols, the official said.

In terms of positive cases, the UW has fared much better than other university athletic programs nationwide that have endured a far higher number of positive cases of the virus in states that are showing dramatic spikes in infection.

Like everyone else, the Huskies are in a race to get their athletes tested and keep them healthy with football season fast approaching.

The school is still hoping to hold a full season if possible, beginning with the season opener on Sept. 5 against Michigan at home. 

UW athletes have been brought back to the school facilities in phases, up to 100 at a time, as the school puts them through stringent protocols. 

Six satellite weight-lifting stations have been erected in Husky Stadium to enable social-distancing measures while permitting as many athletes to train as safely as possible.

The weight stations have been set up in the stadium concourses, in open-air environments and under cover. 

