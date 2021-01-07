UW's Bronson Chooses Not to Come Back for Seventh College Season

The defensive tackle appeared hard-pressed to maintain his minutes with a host of young players moving up.

Josiah Bronson, unlike his Husky teammates, won't be cashing in on the free season offered by the NCAA.

The University of Washington senior defensive tackle and one-time starter has moved on after six college seasons that began at Temple, no longer appearing on the recently updated Husky roster.

He chose to leave similar to the equally well-traveled Kevin Thomson, a graduate transfer quarterback who passed up an eighth college season, deciding enough was enough.

The 6-foot-3, 298-pound Bronson from Kent, Washington, started 11 of 13 games for the Huskies in 2019 and three of four outings this past season.

However, he appeared to get bypassed by younger players at the end, not starting the season finale against Stanford, a 31-26 loss.

Sophomores Taki Taimani and Tuli Letuligasenoa were the first-teamers against the Cardinal that day, with Letuligasenoa making his first career start after an injury kept him out earlier. Redshirt freshmen Faatui Tuitele and Jacob Bandes also saw increasingly more time.

Bronson, who came to the UW as a walk-on and earned a scholarship, could have played a seventh season because of the pandemic and the NCAA loosening its eligibility guidelines. Every player received a free season if they chose that route.

In his final four games, he collected 8 tackles, a fumble recovery and a partial tackle for loss.

Also disassociating from the UW program was freshman tight end Jack Yary, who had a strange break before that, drawing his release from USC, where his father, Ron, was an All-American offensive lineman.

