Are Huskies Actively Seeking Transfer QB to Replace Eason?

Dan Raley

Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman announced on social media that he will play as a grad transfer at Georgia next season, hoping to replace the NFL-bound Jake Fromm.

According to this ESPN.com story,  the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Newman, a two-year starter for the Demon Deacons, also considered Maryland, Miami, Oregon --and Washington.

The Huskies? 

Hmmm.

So is new coach Jimmy Lake actively pursuing a transfer quarterback to take over for Jacob Eason, who began his college career at Georgia and ended it at the UW before eying the pros?

When bowl pairings were being considered, Newman and Wake Forest were potential opponents for Washington at the Sun Bowl before the teams ended up elsewhere. Maybe an up-close look at the Huskies would have brought the 6-foot-4, 230-pounder north.

Instead, Newman and Wake played in the Pinstripes Bowl and lost to Michigan State 27-21 while the Huskies routed Boise State 38-7 in the Las Vegas Bowl. 

With Newman spoken for, the top portal quarterback candidates remaining are Stanford's K.J. Costello, Florida's Felipe Franks, TCU's Justin Rogers, West Virginia's Jack Allison and Arizona State's Dillon Sterling-Cole.

Costello, stymied by injuries this past season, threw for 3,540 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2018, while Franks, also injury prone, threw for 2,457 and 24 scores in the same year.

Utah already has made its transfer portal quarterback move, locking up South Carolina's Jack Bentley, who was beaten out by then-freshman Ryan Hylinski, whose brother played at Washington State.

Huskies Settle on NFL's John Donovan as New Offensive Mind

Jaguars assistant coach replaces the ousted Bush Hamdan to reignite the Huskies offense and groom a new quarterback.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Un-Bear-able: Rudderless Huskies Lose in OT, Get Swept in Bay Area

Cal's Bradley beats UW in extra session with 3-point bank shot.

Dan Raley

Pelluer on Family Tradition: 'My Mom Taunted Me at the Apple Cup'

UW quarterback was wearing the wrong uniform and he heard about it.

Dan Raley

by

Jamestown29

Lake Completes Staff: Promotes Cato From Within

New tight ends coach served four seasons as analyst with the Huskies.

Dan Raley

LISTEN: ESPN College Station Broadcaster Explains Why Donovan Offense Was 'Putrid'

Mike Martin interviews Thomas Frank Carr from ESPN radio 1450 in College Station, Pa., where he covers the Penn State Nittany Lions. Carr explains why new Washington offensive coordinator's offense was "putrid."

Mike Martin

What Happened to Quade Green?

Huskies point guard goes into college basketball purgatory because of failing grades as team faces Cal without him.

Dan Raley

Will Kellen Moore Be the OC? He Got Passed Over By UW as QB

Prosser product may be leaning to sticking with pro football

Dan Raley

by

Ct33

Huskies in Trouble: Lose Green to Grades, Flunk Test Without Him

UW outscored 14-1 coming down the stretch without top playmaker and loses at Stanford.

Dan Raley

by

SpokaneDawg

Is Sirmon the Guy? 240 Days to Michigan

If he wins job, Huskies sophomore will play against old admirer.

Dan Raley

by

Jamestown29

Instant Reaction: Huskies fall to Stanford

The Huskies traveled to Palo Alto, California, to take on the Stanford Cardinal, and it was announced shortly before the game that UW starting guard Quade Green would be out until March due to academic issues. It was a precursor to an off-shooting night for the Huskies as they fall 61-55.

Mike Martin