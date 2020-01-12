Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman announced on social media that he will play as a grad transfer at Georgia next season, hoping to replace the NFL-bound Jake Fromm.

According to this ESPN.com story, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Newman, a two-year starter for the Demon Deacons, also considered Maryland, Miami, Oregon --and Washington.

The Huskies?

Hmmm.

So is new coach Jimmy Lake actively pursuing a transfer quarterback to take over for Jacob Eason, who began his college career at Georgia and ended it at the UW before eying the pros?

When bowl pairings were being considered, Newman and Wake Forest were potential opponents for Washington at the Sun Bowl before the teams ended up elsewhere. Maybe an up-close look at the Huskies would have brought the 6-foot-4, 230-pounder north.

Instead, Newman and Wake played in the Pinstripes Bowl and lost to Michigan State 27-21 while the Huskies routed Boise State 38-7 in the Las Vegas Bowl.

With Newman spoken for, the top portal quarterback candidates remaining are Stanford's K.J. Costello, Florida's Felipe Franks, TCU's Justin Rogers, West Virginia's Jack Allison and Arizona State's Dillon Sterling-Cole.

Costello, stymied by injuries this past season, threw for 3,540 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2018, while Franks, also injury prone, threw for 2,457 and 24 scores in the same year.

Utah already has made its transfer portal quarterback move, locking up South Carolina's Jack Bentley, who was beaten out by then-freshman Ryan Hylinski, whose brother played at Washington State.