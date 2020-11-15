SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Thomson Missing as Other Husky QBs Go Through Pre-Game Warmups

Dan Raley

Kevin Thomson isn't going to play against Oregon State.

The Sacramento State transfer is in street clothes, wearing his No. 7 jersey and a black face mask.

With kickoff approaching against Oregon State at Husky Stadium, four University of Washington quarterbacks have taken the field a couple of times for warm-ups. Shared in numerous drills.

At one  point, sophomore Jacob Sirmon played catch with redshirt freshman Dylan Morris.

Freshman Ethan Garbers threw it to walk-on transfer Jaden Sheffey.

There's no official word on the condition of the Sacramento State transfer, who was thought to be the new Husky starter, based on his frequency of showing up in camp photos and videos. 

He doesn't have a cast or any noticeable splint of any kind.

We still can't tell who the starter might be as the four others go through various drills of tossing lobs or handing off.

Sirmon would be a logical choice to take the start. 

He's the back-up from last season, the only guy in the mix with previous UW snaps. 

Thomson currently is standing next to walk-on defensive back Kasen Kinchen, who is wearing a boot and on a scooter. 

Stay tuned. 

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
monkeyarms
monkeyarms

Thomson probably opted out. He'll come back for his 8th year in 2021. Sorry. Had to do that. Go Dawgs!!

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Postcard from Husky Stadium: Wish You Were Here

The Iconic football facility, 100 years old this season, just isn't the same without 72,000 fans squeezed inside.

Dan Raley

by

BOW2WA

UW Quarterback Carousel Gets Settled Against Beavers — or Does It?

Unless we're way off base, Sacramento State graduate transfer Kevin Thomson should take the first snaps in the opener.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Husky Offensive Line Is a Big Deal; When It Stands Up, It Can See Boise

Washington's five blockers together form the heaviest line in school history. By a wide margin. These guys should be good, too.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Road to 1991 Perfection: James Taught Turner, Huskies 'The Spartan Life'

The University of Washington coach referenced ancient warriors as he guided his players to national championship. In time, it all made sense.

Dan Raley

UW vs. OSU: It's Been 102 Years Since Husky Football Started This Late

The University of Washington team had to navigate another pandemic and face Oregon State way back when. The similarities are sort of haunting.

Dan Raley

Road to 1991 Perfection: Kennedy Was a Big Fan of Beno, Not So Much USC

The University of Washington offensive tackle opened up a lot of holes for Bryant to run through against the Trojans during the national title run.

Dan Raley

by

Opusone

Huskies Add Recruit But Basketball Program Seems Stuck in Neutral

UW signs Jackson Grant of Olympia, its lone recruit over two classes now, which seems very odd.

Dan Raley

by

GolfHocho

Picks Podcast: Our Panel Chooses the Week 2 Pac-12 Winners

Husky Maven's Kaila Olin, Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller are joined by former Washington two-way lineman Jordan White-Frisbee to determine this weekend's outcomes.

Trevor Mueller

No Change in UW-OSU Game — Cal Will Play UCLA on Sunday

Contingency plans are being put in place after the Pac-12 canceled the Cal-ASU and Utah-UCLA games.

Dan Raley

4th and Inches Podcast: Previewing the Oregon State Beavers

The Washington Huskies will get their season under way in Husky Stadium against a Northwest rival on Saturday. Here's what to expect.

Trevor Mueller