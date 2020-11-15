Thomson Missing as Other Husky QBs Go Through Pre-Game Warmups

Kevin Thomson isn't going to play against Oregon State.

The Sacramento State transfer is in street clothes, wearing his No. 7 jersey and a black face mask.

With kickoff approaching against Oregon State at Husky Stadium, four University of Washington quarterbacks have taken the field a couple of times for warm-ups. Shared in numerous drills.

At one point, sophomore Jacob Sirmon played catch with redshirt freshman Dylan Morris.

Freshman Ethan Garbers threw it to walk-on transfer Jaden Sheffey.

There's no official word on the condition of the Sacramento State transfer, who was thought to be the new Husky starter, based on his frequency of showing up in camp photos and videos.

He doesn't have a cast or any noticeable splint of any kind.

We still can't tell who the starter might be as the four others go through various drills of tossing lobs or handing off.

Sirmon would be a logical choice to take the start.

He's the back-up from last season, the only guy in the mix with previous UW snaps.

Thomson currently is standing next to walk-on defensive back Kasen Kinchen, who is wearing a boot and on a scooter.

Stay tuned.

