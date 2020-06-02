Washington Commit Myles Murao (C) ‘20 Highlights and Evaluation

HuskyMaven
Matt Solorio

Played left tackle entire junior season and absolutely locked it down against the best competition high school football can offer. His super footwork and lighting fast first two steps are how he managed to have so much success out on the island.

He’s got very fast/choppy feet on inside and outside zone plays. I like his game a lot, and he's clearly a powerful blocker, but what sticks out to me is his use of his hands. Whenever he latches onto one of his victims, he's immediately twisting and jerking their pads, to get them off balance. This is a very veteran trait, and I for one despised when it was done to me. 

This does a few things to the defender. The first is that it gets in their head, and causes them to lose focus of their responsibility and focus on how to beat the block. This, in turn, slows down the defender, making them less effective overall then he would have been if he was focusing on his job and just trusting his technique.

But even more annoying (coming from a D-Line’s perspective), is when the offensive tackle uses this same technique against you in pass pro, turning your bull rush into a face full of turf. The Myles Murao’s of the world see a bull rush coming, and counter it by grabbing your pads and pulling them to the ground. Considering all your momentum is already going forward when rushing the passer, a lot of times (when it’s not called holding) pass rushers end up to the ground with 300 pounds sweating and laughing on top of them.

Murao is right up there with Luke Wypler for the best center in the class of 2020. He moves like a pulling guard (that’s a compliment) on Mater Dei’s stretch/toss plays, the majority of which were successful due to his assertive lead blocking. He’s just as good moving backward as he is moving forward which is where his true beauty of the offensive line position lies. You must be able to move 250 pounds backward on 1st and 10, and stop the 250 pounds from doing the same to you on 3rd and long.

Above all else, it’s Murao’s nastiness and competitive edge that’s led him to so many open doors. He takes pride in doing the dirty work and in doing so, has given himself endless opportunities with a scholarship to the prestigious University of Washington. 

pete
pete

As a Husky fan, love the prospect of our future o-line looking like Rosengarten, Hatchett, Murao, Fautano, Buelow. Just some big boys

MattySolo
MattySolo
pete
pete said: As a Husky fan, love the prospect of our future o-line looking like Rosengarten, Hatchett, Murao, Fautano, Buelow. Just some big boys

The players are there, just gotta put them in the right spots, to maximize all their talent

