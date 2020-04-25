Washington Huskies / NFL Draft / Live Blog

OK, Jacob Eason isn't one of college football's top 106 players, which holds true for all of his University of Washington teammates.

However, the Husky quarterback should be one of the next 10 best.

When all of the draft broadcast connections shut down on Friday night, draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. had singled out Eason as the best player still not drafted.

That will change.

As rounds four through seven of the NFL draft unfold on Saturday, look for Eason, Nick Harris and Hunter Bryant to find pro football homes. Trey Adams should get a nibble, too, but who knows.

Former UW players Aaron Fuller, Myles Bryant and Salvon Ahmed may or may not hear their phones ring.

While the draft has gone on without a hitch for the 32 NFL teams involved, and the players whose names have been called out, it has not been kind to the Huskies.

Three rounds and no selections.

That doesn't bode well for all the momentum the program has had built in recent seasons. It appears the Huskies ran into a bit of gap in elite talent.

Ah, but that's nothing a few recruiting classes can't fix.

As the draft finishes up over the next several hours, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated will drop stories on each UW selection and blog the overall developments when we feel inclined.

