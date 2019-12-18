HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Football
Basketball

WATCH: 3 things to look for in the Vegas Bowl

Kaila Olin

Aggressive offensive play calling

Bush Hamdan's job at Washington appears to be on life support. He needs to make a statement to Coach Lake that he can be the aggressive play caller that Lake is looking for.

Joe Tryon and the defense to close out 2019 in style

Tryon closed out the regular season against the Cougars with two sacks and 2.5 tackles for losses. He can be an offensive wracking machine. He finished the regular season with eight sacks including two against Utah, Washington State, and Oregon State as well as 12.5 tackles for a loss. The second-team all conference outside linebacker needs be a tone-setter.  Washington's defense is much better when he's disrupting the offensive rhythm and this young UW defense needs to end the season in style and with a statement.

The team playing for Chris Petersen's legacy

In 2001, Chris Petersen started as the offensive coordinator for Boise State before being promoted to head coach in 2005 where he stayed with them until taking the head coaching job at UW in 2013. As the years went by, there was a shift in atmosphere, the program, and what it meant to be "Built for Life." With the Dawgs facing his old program and the last time that Chris Petersen leads them out of the tunnel, expect to see all of the players, whether on offense, defense, or special teams, play their hearts out for coach Pete in the Chris Petersen Legacy Bowl.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood: Aloha Bowl Mischief

Dan Raley

Huskies replay a time when a famous person came to their bowl-game rescue.

Examining Chris Petersen's Legacy at Washington: On the Dawgfather’s List

Mike Martin

Over the next week Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated’s Mike Martin will look at Chris Petersen’s legacy at the University of Washington. Part 1 is a look at how close Chris Petersen was to becoming a Husky assistant in the early 1990s. He was at the top of Don James' list.

Imagine If Don James Didn't Quit in 1993; Lynn Madsen Does

Dan Raley

What would Husky football look like now had the legendary coach stayed?

UW's Hunter Bryant: He Was Really Good

Dan Raley

AP hands postseason honors to NFL-bound Huskies tight end

Marc Goudeau (1969-2019): He Was a Husky and a Bronco

Dan Raley

He pulled on a uniform for Washington and Boise State during his college career.

An Unforgettable Name: Ex-Husky Brenno DeFeo

Dan Raley

Forty years ago, he was a Seattle football legend, the guy in the headlines, an unforgettable name.

Boise State Wanted Bigger Bowl, Not Petersen reunion

Dan Raley

Cotton Bowl was more suitable postseason landing spot for 12-1 Broncos.

Weekend at the Lake: Recruiting Win for UW's New Leader

Dan Raley

Touted Arizona DB recommits to Huskies after backing off a month ago.

Noah Dickerson and David Crisp Join Husky Hardcourt Podcast, Talk Team’s Struggles and Their Return to “The Dance”

Mike Martin

Noah Dickerson and David Crisp talk about their recruitment, their first summer in Seattle as they transition from high school to college basketball. They discuss the foundation and how the seniors that stuck together through some tough times at Hec Ed. Husky Hardcourt chronicles the Husky Men’s basketball program’s return to the March Madness.

Taylor Rapp: 'Light Years Ahead of His Time'

Dan Raley

Ex-Husky safety continues to impress with instinctive football skills