WATCH: 3 things to look for in the Vegas Bowl

Aggressive offensive play calling

Bush Hamdan's job at Washington appears to be on life support. He needs to make a statement to Coach Lake that he can be the aggressive play caller that Lake is looking for.

Joe Tryon and the defense to close out 2019 in style

Tryon closed out the regular season against the Cougars with two sacks and 2.5 tackles for losses. He can be an offensive wracking machine. He finished the regular season with eight sacks including two against Utah, Washington State, and Oregon State as well as 12.5 tackles for a loss. The second-team all conference outside linebacker needs be a tone-setter. Washington's defense is much better when he's disrupting the offensive rhythm and this young UW defense needs to end the season in style and with a statement.

The team playing for Chris Petersen's legacy

In 2001, Chris Petersen started as the offensive coordinator for Boise State before being promoted to head coach in 2005 where he stayed with them until taking the head coaching job at UW in 2013. As the years went by, there was a shift in atmosphere, the program, and what it meant to be "Built for Life." With the Dawgs facing his old program and the last time that Chris Petersen leads them out of the tunnel, expect to see all of the players, whether on offense, defense, or special teams, play their hearts out for coach Pete in the Chris Petersen Legacy Bowl.