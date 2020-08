On this week's Dawg Thoughts, Kaila Olin and Mike Mike Martin discuss Washington's the offense under new offensive coordinator John Donovan. They debate whether senior running back Sean McGrew can be an X factor.

Can he resemble the efforts of Christian McCaffery, Phillip Lindsay or Max Borghi, all smaller running backs who have been productive in the passing and running games, as well as on special teams, as Pac-12 players?