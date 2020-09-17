WATCH: Kaila Olin Offers What's Needed to Start a Pac-12 Football Season

Kaila Olin of Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated went down to an empty Husky Stadium to size up the current state of Pac-12 football. She looks how the Big Ten was able to restart its college football season and what is standing in the way of the Pac-12.

The first thing that's needed is someone with the ability to lead instead of pointing fingers. For more details of the messy Pac-12 football situation, watch Olin's video above.