WATCH: Kaila's Keys to UW winning the Apple Cup

Key 1: Jacob Eason needs to have a better game than Anthony Gordon.

Eason needs to pass for well over 250 yards. With Salvon Ahmed’s injury status unknown, it’s going to be crucial that Eason steps up and has his best game of the season and really gets offense going and motivated.

Key 2: Tackle.

Decrease the amount of missed tackles, wrap up, and limit the yards allowed after completion. Anthony Gordon has thrown for 45 touchdowns and just short of 5,000 yards so if the defense can lock down him and his receivers, they will by taking away the “Air Raid” offense Mike Leach likes to run.

Key 3: Play with a purpose.

This seems silly, but if you go back and watch film from the Colorado or Stanford game, the Dawgs didn’t look like they were playing with motivation or a fire under them. The team who wants the win most is going to be the team that walks away with the trophy so play with a purpose and play with a passion for the game, the team, and the seniors on their senior night.

My prediction: Dawgs by 3