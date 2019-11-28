Husky
WATCH: Kaila's Keys to UW winning the Apple Cup

Kaila Olin

Key 1: Jacob Eason needs to have a better game than Anthony Gordon.

Eason  needs to pass for well over 250 yards. With Salvon Ahmed’s injury status unknown, it’s going to be crucial that Eason steps up and has his best game of the season and really gets offense going and motivated.

Key 2: Tackle.

Decrease the amount of missed tackles, wrap up, and limit the yards allowed after completion. Anthony Gordon has thrown for 45 touchdowns and just short of 5,000 yards so if the defense can lock down him and his receivers, they will by taking away the “Air Raid” offense Mike Leach likes to run.

Key 3: Play with a purpose.

This seems silly, but if you go back and watch film from the Colorado or Stanford game, the Dawgs didn’t look like they were playing with motivation or a fire under them. The team who wants the win most is going to be the team that walks away with the trophy so play with a purpose and play with a passion for the game, the team, and the seniors on their senior night.

My prediction: Dawgs by 3

Apple Cup Coverage: How Much Is Riding on the Game for Coach Petersen?

Mike Martin
1 0

Some call it "Hate Week". It's a week where records seldom matter. It's a week when houses are often divided. It's a week in the State of Washington where intrastate bragging rights have resided on the western side of the Cascade Mountain Range for 6 years. But with a 6-5 record for the Huskies the stakes are just as high as they were last year with the victor heading to the Pac 12 Championship Game.

Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood: An Apple Cup prediction

Dan Raley
1 0

Orange Bowl captain sizes up Friday's big game at Husky Stadium

LISTEN: Apple Cup Preview with Mario Bailey & Alex Brink

Mike Martin
1 0

Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller preview the Apple Cup with Husky legend, Mario Bailey and Cougar legend, Alex Brink. Bailey gives his perspective on the Apple Cup, playing for Coach James, and offers his thoughts on the state of the 2019 Husky program. Brink, a former WSU quarterback, shares the other side of the rivalry.

Can UW Secondary Survive the Air Raid?

Dan Raley
1 0

Huskies face season's biggest challenge against Cougars

Ex-Husky Thybulle Has Big Night for Sixers

Dan Raley
0

He shows off both his offensive and defensive skills

Levi: 'Haven't Made Our Tackles in Crucial Moments'

Dan Raley
0

Defensive tackle sees  main shortfall in his UW unit

A Big-6: Vita Vea Scores NFL TD

Dan Raley
2 0

Ex-Husky finds the end zone on a trick play for Buccaneers

Two Much: Stewart, McDaniels Gang Up on San Diego

Dan Raley
2 1

Huskies freshmen big men each score a career high against Toreros

3 Things from the Petersen Presser

Dan Raley
2 0

Desire, offense and Kirkland addressed in UW coach's media exchange

Harris: 'Each Game Comes Down to 5 Plays'

Dan Raley
0

In the face of a step-back season, Huskies' center remains ever the realist.