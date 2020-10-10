WATCH: Did Lake Make It Tougher to Run the Air Raid Offense?

LSU couldn't stop Mike Leach's Air Raid offense when it was unveiled in the SEC, but the University of Washington football team never had a problem with it. As Husky defensive coordinator, Jimmy Lake countered Leach's every move and won six straight Apple Cups.

Can Leach disrupt his new conference with better athletes at Mississippi State running his offense? Or did Lake give everyone a blueprint on how to beat it?

Watch the above video as Dawg Thoughts hosts Kaila Olin and Mike Martin discuss the future of Leach's offense.