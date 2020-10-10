SI.com
HuskyMaven
WATCH: Did Lake Make It Tougher to Run the Air Raid Offense?

Mike Martin

LSU couldn't stop Mike Leach's Air Raid offense when it was unveiled in the SEC, but the University of Washington football team never had a problem with it. As Husky defensive coordinator, Jimmy Lake countered Leach's every move and won six straight Apple Cups.

Can Leach disrupt his new conference with better athletes at Mississippi State running his offense? Or did Lake give everyone a blueprint on how to beat it?

Watch the above video as Dawg Thoughts hosts Kaila Olin and Mike Martin discuss the future of Leach's offense.

Road to 1991 Perfection: Motivating a Guy Who Needed No Extra Incentive

Arizona paid dearly for a coach's fib that was told to All-American defensive tackle Steve Emtman prior to kickoff.

Dan Raley

by

jistephe

Road to 1991 Perfection: Fields Planned Football Return Before Tragedy

The former University of Washington teammates were plotting playing again shortly before a fatal car accident changed everything.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

How Do the UW Freshmen Fit In? Have to Read Between the Lines

Husky coach Jimmy Lake doesn't offer a lot of detail, or even identify anyone, but he's bullish on his newcomers.

Dan Raley

4th and Inches Podcast: Filling the Roles on the UW Defense

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller discuss how Jimmy Lake and the Huskies intend to replace the holes on defense.

Trevor Mueller

by

AimeeAllen

Lincoln QB Gabarri Johnson Benefits from Recruiting Event as Much as Anyone

The Class of 2023 signal-caller from Tacoma, Washington, made the best of the opportunity to kick start his recruitment.

Mike Martin

by

SchaefDawg

Lake Upbeat After First Practice; Two Reserves Opt Out

The University of Washington football coach put the Huskies through a two-hour practice as players put on pads for the first time.

Dan Raley

Ahmed Gets NFL Reprieve, Signed to Miami's 53-Player Roster

Promotion gives the Dolphins a pair of former Washington Husky running backs to enliven the offense.

Dan Raley

Broken Ankle Ends Vea's NFL Season, Which Was Off to Great Start

The former University of Washington defensive tackle was injured when a teammate landed on him.

Dan Raley

Lake on Husky QBs: 'We May Have Multiple Guys Playing'

The University of Washington football coach expects to use more players than usual with eligibility provisions permitting it, including at QB.

Dan Raley

by

rabiddawgfanforever

UW's Cade Otton on Lurking COVID-19: 'We Feel Really Safe'

The Husky tight end seems satisfied with the safety protocols put in place at the university's athletic facilities.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen