WATCH/LISTEN: Yogi Roth Joins Dawg Thoughts Podcast

Mike Martin

Yogi Roth of the Pac-12 Networks joins Husky Maven's Kaila Olin and they touch on various topics such as 7:30 p.m. start times, Washington's defense, SEC scheduling and whether the results of the past few weeks of football could be enablers for an unbeaten Pac-12 team to be in contention for a playoff spot.

Roth has written two books, appeared in several movies and is in demand as a popular speaker.  He recently had this message to college football:

Listen in on Kaila Olin and Yogi Roth on Dawg Thoughts:

Football

