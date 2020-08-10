HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

WATCH: Will Lake Pump the Brakes or Hit the Accelerator on UW Offense?

Mike Martin

The coronavirus pandemic will force new Washington football coach Jimmy Lake to begin his career in a much different fashion than anyone anticipated when he took over after the season-ending Las Vegas Bowl.

Kaila Olin, Mike Martin and Trevor Mueller discuss the complexities of installing a new offense and introducing it to a conference opponent.

New offensive coordinator John Donovan and Lake have a decision to make. Will the offense look even more different than originally planned?

Lake could stay with the aggressive style he spoke about in his November news conference or choose to be more conservative and rely on a defense viewed as one of the best in the Pac-12. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big Ten Close to Shutting Down Football; Pac-12 Reportedly Not Far Behind

Presidents in Midwest vote overwhelmingly to scuttle fall football, with multiple formal announcements expected Tuesday.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Man on a New Mission: Lolohea Finally Joins Huskies After Church Detour

The Salt Lake City recruit has a lot of catching up to do. He hasn't played football for four years.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

College Football Season Teetering on Brink for Pac-12 and Power 5 teams

Conference commissioners scramble to get a sense of what everyone's thinking about proceeding with or postponing a fall season.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

WATCH: Kaila Olin Answers Social Media Questions, Monday Edition

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin and Mike Martin tackle questions from social media. They discuss incoming freshmen, different receiver sets, and new leaders on offense and defense.

Mike Martin

UW's Faatui Tuitele, from the Hawaiian Projects, is No Project

The most heavily recruited player on the University of Washington roster appears to be right on schedule to take his turn as a disruptive defensive tackle.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

The Hero Creates the Fan, Part 3

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Trevor Mueller unearths the Husky players who created the most lifelong fans.

Trevor Mueller

UCLA's Kelly Tested Positive During Lull, Told Players so They Would Take Virus Seriously

The Bruins leader is first Pac-12 football coach to personally have to deal with the contagion.

Dan Raley

As a Recruit, 2022 UW QB Target Cade Klubnik Can See the Whole Field

Tiana Cole spoke with Texas quarterback recruit Cade Klubnik about his recent offer from the University of Washington. He has a vision for what he wants in a coach and teammates.

Tiana Cole

by

HuskyFan1982

WATCH: Who Will Have it Tougher as a New Husky Coach, Petersen or Lake?

4th and Inches host Trevor Mueller moderates the UW coaching debate that involves On Second Thought hosts Kaila Olin and Mike Martin.

Mike Martin

The Hero Creates the Fan, Part 2

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Trevor Mueller unearths the Husky players who created the most lifelong fans.

Trevor Mueller

by

Trev197