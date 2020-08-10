WATCH: Will Lake Pump the Brakes or Hit the Accelerator on UW Offense?

The coronavirus pandemic will force new Washington football coach Jimmy Lake to begin his career in a much different fashion than anyone anticipated when he took over after the season-ending Las Vegas Bowl.

Kaila Olin, Mike Martin and Trevor Mueller discuss the complexities of installing a new offense and introducing it to a conference opponent.

New offensive coordinator John Donovan and Lake have a decision to make. Will the offense look even more different than originally planned?

Lake could stay with the aggressive style he spoke about in his November news conference or choose to be more conservative and rely on a defense viewed as one of the best in the Pac-12.