Wattenberg Not Ready to Leave, Returning for Sixth UW Season

The versatile offensive lineman from California could end up as a five-year starter for the Huskies.
Luke Wattenberg will call the huddle once more.

Late Friday night, the University of Washington senior center posted on social media he intends to return for a sixth college football season, taking advantage of the NCAA free pass offered every player because of the pandemic.

Wattenberg has a chance to be a five-year starter, having pulled opening assignments in 36 of 42 games in his UW career.

"You build a baseball team up the middle and so obviously the center position is extremely important in our offense and in most teams' offenses," Husky offensive-line coach Scott Huff said in before the season began. "So Luke is a good fit there." 

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Wattenberg, who hails from Trabuca Canyon, California, opened all four games at center this past season. He started at left guard for all 27 games in 2018 and 2019, and answered the call for six of the 11 games he appeared in at left tackle in 2017. He redshirted as a true freshman.

Wattenberg moved to center for this virus-interrupted and recently completed season after two-time, first-team All-Pac-12 selection Nick Harris graduated and was drafted as a fifth-rounder by the Cleveland Browns.

The Huskies make it a priority to put a player with strong leadership capabilities at this position and Wattenberg, by showing his versatility in so many roles, was a natural choice.

He no doubt is returning one more time to show that he's mastered this position to elevate his NFL stock.

