    • November 6, 2021
    Weather Improves Right Before UW-Oregon Kickoff

    The sun breaks through after hours of wind and rain blanketed Montlake.
    A half-hour before the Washington-Oregon kickoff, the sun just broke through at Husky Stadium, which had dealt with only rain and wind for the past couple of hours, making for cold tailgating.

    As shown in the accompanying image, the oversized American flag at the east of the stadium was still rippling nonstop as the breeze coming off Lake Washington remained strong.

    UW football players, in this case non-linemen dressed all in purple with gold helmets, came out and went right into their stretching exercises.

    Oregon special-teamers, dressed all in white with yellow helmets loosened up at the east end of the field.

    Jaxson Kirkland, the Huskies' All-Pac-12 offensive lineman and NFL prospect, ran on to the field in uniform after missing a pair of games and appeared ready to go for the Northwest rivalry game. 

    Minutes before all this, a lone figure on the field was UW true freshman defensive tackle Kuao Peihopa, in uniform again after missing several games with some sort of foot injury. By himself, he ran wind sprints from sideline to sideline, obviously inspired to be back in action.

    Before that, Peihopa was part of a group of a half-dozen Husky defensive linemen who locked arms and created a close-knit huddle near the 50, not far from Oregon quarterbacks throwing the football in warmups. These UW defenders hung together for several minutes. 

    The wind is brisk at Husky Stadium.
