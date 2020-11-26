Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Podcast: Our Week 4 Pac-12 Picks Show with Walter Bailey

The legendary Husky cornerback and key member of the 1991 national championship team joins the Husky Maven crew to preview the weekend's Pac-12 football games.
The Washington and Utah football teams will meet on Saturday after pandemic concerns forced cancellation of their original games, and then rescheduled their game to 4:30 p.m.

Husky legend Walter Bailey, a playmaking defensive back for the UW's 1991 national championship team, joins Husky Maven podcasters Kaila Olin, Jake Grant, Mike Martin and Trevor Mueller to pick the week 4 games in the Pac-12.

Nov 30, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Byron Murphy (1) runs for a touchdown after an interception against Utah Utes wide receiver Siaosi Mariner (8) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Football

