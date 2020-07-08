HuskyMaven
What Does A Successful Husky Football Season Look Like?

Kaila Olin

A new head coach with Jimmy Lake, a new quarterback with, well, we're not sure yet, a new offensive coordinator with John Donovan and more can create a lot of apprehension among UW fans and potentially up-and-coming prospects.

Will it be a building year because of all the newness and uncertainties within the program or will fans rejoice as Lake walks off the field after the final game with a 10-win season? 

Winning games is vital to keeping spirits alive while having a good season, but what does a successful season look like? 

Spoiler alert: It goes deeper than winning a lot of games.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Trev197
Trev197

Great work. I think anything below 8 wins plus a bowl win would be a disappointment with this defense.

