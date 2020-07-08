What Does A Successful Husky Football Season Look Like?

A new head coach with Jimmy Lake, a new quarterback with, well, we're not sure yet, a new offensive coordinator with John Donovan and more can create a lot of apprehension among UW fans and potentially up-and-coming prospects.

Will it be a building year because of all the newness and uncertainties within the program or will fans rejoice as Lake walks off the field after the final game with a 10-win season?

Winning games is vital to keeping spirits alive while having a good season, but what does a successful season look like?

Spoiler alert: It goes deeper than winning a lot of games.