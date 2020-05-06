Inside the College Transfer Portal: What's Up With JT Daniels?

Jonathan Tyler Daniels remains on the USC football roster. His online profile indicates he will compete for the starting quarterback job in 2020, though that could be old news that simply hasn't been taken down.

The sophomore from Irvine, California, still attends the Trojans' virtual team and position meetings.

For two years now, the high-profile athlete has sported a combination Trojan warrior's head, Los Angeles Coliseum and lion tattoo inked on his right calf -- below his surgically repaired right knee.

That splash of gaudy artwork isn't going anywhere any time soon.

How about Daniels?

Outside of him and his family, no one knows for sure. Without question, with pandemic concerns and NCAA waffling, it's complicated.

It's been three weeks since the pro-style sophomore quarterback put his name in the transfer portal, this after his father reportedly told Bleacher Report that his son was definitely returning to USC after missing last season with a torn ACL and meniscus.

Daniels' name since has been linked to several schools in need of a veteran quarterback. Interestingly, Washington and Michigan are the ones that come up the most in the rampant speculation.

Could Daniels end up at Husky Stadium no matter come Sept. 5?

Other analysts have suggested that Daniels might consider or be pursued by LSU, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Penn State, San Diego State and, get this, Washington State.

Another question is this: How healthy is Daniels, and will he be ready to play if football resumed on schedule in the fall?

Throwing yet another hitch into this pattern is the fact the NCAA can't seem to make up its mind whether to grant a one-time waiver for an underclassman to transfer and play immediately -- same as a graduate athlete.

NCAA officials say they won't recommend changing the transfer rules, at least for another year if at all. A full vote on the matter will come on May 20. People are already speculating that Daniels will return to USC.

Of course, the Trojans and coach Clay Helton no doubt are working feverishly to get Daniels to withdraw from the portal and stay put.

"JT is still in our team meetings, position meetings, he's still progressing as a quarterback," Helton told the Orange County Register. "He's still preparing. So this is all being done extremely respectfully and as a family. I think that May 20 vote has a lot to do with what the next step would be, not only for JT but for us also."

Which is what Washington's No. 1 quarterback candidate and fellow sophomore Jacob Sirmon, his standing based on the 2019 depth chart and shown in the video, did a year ago.

Should Daniels remain with USC, win the job back from his replacement Kedon Slovis and have college football resume on schedule, the quarterback may wish he had transferred when it's all said and done.

The Trojans open the season on Sept. 5 in Arlington, Texas, against ... Alabama.