HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Inside the College Transfer Portal: What's Up With JT Daniels?

Dan Raley

Jonathan Tyler Daniels remains on the USC football roster. His online profile indicates he will compete for the starting quarterback job in 2020, though that could be old news that simply hasn't been taken down.

The sophomore from Irvine, California, still attends the Trojans' virtual team and position meetings.

For two years now, the high-profile athlete has sported a combination Trojan warrior's head, Los Angeles Coliseum and lion tattoo inked on his right calf -- below his surgically repaired right knee. 

That splash of gaudy artwork isn't going anywhere any time soon. 

How about Daniels?

Outside of him and his family, no one knows for sure. Without question, with pandemic concerns and NCAA waffling, it's complicated.

It's been three weeks since the pro-style sophomore quarterback put his name in the transfer portal, this after his father reportedly told Bleacher Report that his son was definitely returning to USC after missing last season with a torn ACL and meniscus.

Daniels' name since has been linked to several schools in need of a veteran quarterback. Interestingly, Washington and Michigan are the ones that come up the most in the rampant speculation. 

Could Daniels end up at Husky Stadium no matter come Sept. 5?

Other analysts have suggested that Daniels might consider or be pursued by LSU, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Penn State, San Diego State and, get this, Washington State.

Another question is this: How healthy is Daniels, and will he be ready to play if football resumed on schedule in the fall?

Throwing yet another hitch into this pattern is the fact the NCAA can't seem to make up its mind whether to grant a one-time waiver for an underclassman to transfer and play immediately -- same as a graduate athlete.

NCAA officials say they won't recommend changing the transfer rules, at least for another year if at all. A full vote on the matter will come on May 20. People are already speculating that Daniels will return to USC.

Of course, the Trojans and coach Clay Helton no doubt are working feverishly to get Daniels to withdraw from the portal and stay put. 

"JT is still in our team meetings, position meetings, he's still progressing as a quarterback," Helton told the Orange County Register. "He's still preparing. So this is all being done extremely respectfully and as a family. I think that May 20 vote has a lot to do with what the next step would be, not only for JT but for us also."

Which is what Washington's No. 1 quarterback candidate and fellow sophomore Jacob Sirmon, his standing based on the 2019 depth chart and shown in the video, did a year ago. 

Should Daniels remain with USC, win the job back from his replacement Kedon Slovis and have college football resume on schedule, the quarterback may wish he had transferred when it's all said and done.

The Trojans open the season on Sept. 5 in Arlington, Texas, against ... Alabama.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dinner With Burt Was Out, But Sonny Sixkiller Feasted on UCLA

In our 29th Sixkiller throwback installment, the popular University of Washington quarterback had to pass on a meal in Los Angeles but showed up against the Bruins.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Scoutlook: Zakhari Spears, a UW defensive back with promise

Zakhari Spears is a defensive-back commit for Washington's 2021 class. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's recruiting analyst Trevor Mueller takes a deeper look into the game of the Southern California native.

Trevor Mueller

Fan-ning the Flames: Can We Go Without Crowds to Reopen Sports?

Are fans overrated or absolutely necessary to offer the full sporting-event experience? Can we go without them if we need to?

Dan Raley

A Big Deal: Kalepo Might Be the Best of Washington's Young O-Linemen

The left tackle isn't the heaviest or tallest among the Huskies' promising blockers, but he might have the most talent.

Dan Raley

2021 Commit Caden Jumper: 'I Just Wanted to be a Running Back'

The son of state of Washington running back legend, Brandon Jumper, and UW football commit Caden Jumper grew up wanting to be like his dad. In 4th grade, in order to follow in his dad's footsteps, he had three weeks to lose 8 pounds.

Mike Martin

Young Nussmeier Grew Up on Husky Football, Will Play for LSU

The son of the former University of Washington offensive coordinator in 2009-11 has decided on his college destination.

Dan Raley

Trading Cards Help Alleviate the Enforced Sporting Pause in Place

Unveilings have spurred a large audience and a renewed interest in collecting with the pro and collegiate teams shut down. Check out the UW-related cards.

Dan Raley

Big Man on Campus: UW's Gigantic Ale Awaits His Big Chance

The Washington offensive guard might be the program's biggest player in more than two decades. He brings girth as well as personality to the Huskies.

Dan Raley

Best Draft Leftover? That Would Be UW Tight End Hunter Bryant

Everybody's saying it: this University of Washington football talent deserved to be drafted more than anyone who wasn't.

Dan Raley

Legend of Sixkiller: Sonny and the Huskies Were Quick on the Draw

The Washington football team changed things up against Oregon State, taking the pressure off their quarterback. This is the 28th installment of our Sixkiller throwback series.

Dan Raley