Utah Coach to Jimmy Lake: Hang Onto What Already Works For the Huskies

Utah's longtime football coach Kyle Whittingham, while sharing the Pac-12 podium virtually on Tuesday with Washington's Jimmy Lake and Colorado's Karl Dorrell, was asked if he had any ready advice for these newly installed head coaches.

Whittingham had one thing to offer them: Put your stamp on the program, but don't be afraid to hang onto what's worked with your predecessor, singling out the former Husky coach Chris Petersen, for example.

The Utes coach admittedly has done that himself since replacing Urban Meyer as the Utes coach in 2005.

"We hung onto a bunch of Urban's stuff and to this day we're still employing a lot of what he brought to the program," the coach said.

When hired following the Apple Cup, Lake proclaimed how he would follow Petersen's "recipe" for success and build on it. Because of the pandemic, he just hasn't really been able to get started.

Lake spoke about the challenges of bringing in the next Husky recruiting class, unable to facilitate official and unofficial visits by prospective players.

The coach credited his creative people with producing internet depictions of campus and the football program as replacements for the real thing.

"We're trying to show them a glimpse through a creative screen," he said.

Utah comes off an 11-3 season that included a 34-28 victory over the Huskies in Seattle, but was tempered somewhat by the way it ended, with blowouts losses in the Pac-12 championship game to Oregon (37-15) and in the Valero Alamo Bowl to Texas (38-10).

At the same time, Whittingham celebrated the fact that the Utes had a conference-high seven players taken in the recent NFL draft and another five signed as priority free agents. That means 12 of his 16 seniors from 2019 will have a chance at making a pro football roster.

"That's a big selling point for recruits ," the Utah coach said. "Recruits coming out of high school want to have a great education and a chance to play in the NFL. We want to let them know they have a great opportunity if the come to Utah."