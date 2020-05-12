HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Utah Coach to Jimmy Lake: Hang Onto What Already Works For the Huskies

Dan Raley

Utah's longtime football coach Kyle Whittingham, while sharing the Pac-12 podium virtually on Tuesday with Washington's Jimmy Lake and Colorado's Karl Dorrell, was asked if he had any ready advice for these newly installed head coaches.

Whittingham had one thing to offer them: Put your stamp on the program, but don't be afraid to hang onto what's worked with your predecessor, singling out the former Husky coach Chris Petersen, for example. 

The Utes coach admittedly has done that himself since replacing Urban Meyer as the Utes coach in 2005.

"We hung onto a bunch of Urban's stuff and to this day we're still employing a lot of what he brought to the program," the coach said.

When hired following the Apple Cup, Lake proclaimed how he would follow Petersen's "recipe" for success and build on it. Because of the pandemic, he just hasn't really been able to get started.

Lake spoke about the challenges of bringing in the next Husky recruiting class, unable to facilitate official and unofficial visits by prospective players.

The coach credited his creative people with producing internet depictions of campus and the football program as replacements for the real thing.

"We're trying to show them a glimpse through a creative screen," he said.

Utah comes off an 11-3 season that included a 34-28 victory over the Huskies in Seattle, but was tempered somewhat  by the way it ended, with blowouts losses in the Pac-12 championship game to Oregon (37-15) and in the Valero Alamo Bowl to Texas (38-10).

At the same time, Whittingham celebrated the fact that the Utes had a conference-high seven players taken in the recent NFL draft and another five signed as priority free agents. That means 12 of his 16 seniors from 2019 will have a chance at making a pro football roster.

"That's a big selling point for recruits ," the Utah coach said. "Recruits coming out of high school want to have a great education and a chance to play in the NFL. We want to let them know they have a great opportunity if the come to Utah."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Scoutlook: Robert Wyrsch, Growing into a UW O-Lineman

Robert Wyrsch is an offensive-lineman commit for Washington's 2021 class. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's recruiting analyst Trevor Mueller takes a deeper look into the Northern California native's game.

Trevor Mueller

UW's Jimmy Lake Wants NCAA Commonality in College Football Restart

Huskies coach said college governing body should set one date for everyone to follow in resuming football program operations.

Dan Raley

Listen: Interview with 2021 O-Line commit Robert Wyrsch

Trevor Mueller from 4th and inches talks with Robert Wyrsch about his game and why he committed to the Huskies.

Trevor Mueller

Sonny Sixkiller's 1971 Crash: 'He Knocked Me Into a House'

The iconic University of Washington quarterback landed up against a residence in his car but he was unhurt in the early morning Seattle auto accident.

Dan Raley

Back for More: Oft-Injured Kizer Looks for Relief, Close-Out Playing Time

His football career has been interrupted multiple times by back injuries.

Dan Raley

by

Patrick T

Pac-12 Coaches: All Options On the Table For Holding a Football Season

League makes Shaw, Helton and Rolovich available in first of four coaches' conference calls with media.

Dan Raley

Huskies' 2021 In-State Recruiting Tracker; Simon Says USC, Other Updates

High school football in Washington state for 2021 has the potential to be a banner year. With three prospects in the top 10 nationally, Husky recruiting could be over the top.

Mike Martin

Scoutlook: Sam Huard, a QB Ready for Immediate Success

Sam Huard is a quarterback commit for Washington's 2021 class. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's recruiting analyst Trevor Mueller takes a deeper look into the game of the Kennedy Catholic senior-to-be.

Trevor Mueller

Dust in the Wind? NCAA Takes on Kansas, Blue Bloods

The college basketball playing field has never been even, but there are signs that the NCAA finally might be doing something about it.

Dan Raley

Legend of Sixkiller: UW Knocked Out Trojans But Couldn't Beat Them

The Huskies had their chances to beat USC in 1971 but they did everything except win the game. It was brutal at times.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley