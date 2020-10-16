WATCH: Who Are the Most Important UW Offensive and Special-Teams Players?

Name the most important player on the University of Washington offense, outside of a quarterback.

Could it be running back Richard Newton, Sean McGrew, Cam Davis or Sam Adams?

How about one of the guys in the Huskies' deep receiving corps?

The Huskies put on pads for the first time on Wednesday — a fact that spread throughout social media.

Maybe the most valuable UW offensive player will be a tight end. Cade Otton is as good as it gets at that position nationwide.

Listen in as Olin and Martin try to figure out who these breakout players might be with the football season fast approaching.