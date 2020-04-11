HuskyMaven
Who Will Have More NFL First-Round Picks: Pac-12 or ACC?

Dan Raley

No one can compete with the Southeastern Conference for NFL draft picks these days. Not even close. Zip.

Alabama, Georgia and LSU just keep pumping out the elite football talent. Year after year. Season after season.

The Crimson Tide alone could surpass just about any competing league for first-rounders.

So let's narrow this down a bit.

What about the Atlantic Coast Conference against the Pacific-12 for the most No. 1 picks amongst themselves?

East meets West.

With the draft less than two weeks out from being conducted in virtual space rather than in the middle of the Las Vegas glitz, Sports Illustrated pits a pair of its experts, Corey Parson and Matt McGavic, in a lively video discussion.

Clemson and Oregon likely will each have players selected among the first five picks, according to S-I's latest and 14th mock draft, as shown here. 

Isaiah Simmons of the Tigers, hands down, is the best linebacker available. S-I has him going with the third pick to the Detroit Lions.

Need a quarterback?

Oregon's Justin Herbert will go second off the board, once LSU's Joe Burrow has his name called out first by the Cincinnati Bengals to open the proceedings. He's the second-best signal caller available.

Herbert, conjuring up dreams of Bob Griese and Dan Marino, should go with the fifth choice to the Miami Dolphins, according to our mock draft experts. 

Yet what about about the rest of the ACC and Pac-12 and their collective talent pools?

Clemson, of course, competes for a national championship yearly now and will supply its fair share of draft prospects.

USC and Utah, annually recruiting elite talent, have players pegged this month for first-day selections or on the bubble.

Hey, if only Washington quarterback Jacob Eason had maintained his early draft prognosis, instead of slipping into the second round. 

Check out the accompanying video.

