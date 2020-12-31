WATCH: Will Washington's Play-Calling Change in 2021?

On this week's On Second Thought podcast, Husky Maven's Kaila Olin and Mike Martin discuss UW's offensive direction for 2021.

With the Washington football program likely returning 20 of 22 starters from this past season, Husky Maven analysts Kaila Olin and Mike Martin offered their thoughts on the retention of talent and how it might be used.

Olin poised the question, "By returning all 11 [starters] on the offense, with all that the experience and everyone coming back, does the play-calling change next year?"

Martin was quick to answer no. He saw offensive refinement leading to better execution rather than change. Dropped balls were also a problem for the Husky offense this season, and fixing that would supersede play-calling changes. So would adhering to blocking expectations.

"Get everybody to where it becomes second nature, then you don't get guys in the doghouse," said Martin, in reference to the two-game absence of a healthy and talented running back Richard Newton.

Olin took a different tack to the play-calling argument.

"Yes, it will change strictly because there's experience there now," Olin said. "You're not having to call plays for a first-time quarterback or a new offensive line."

With so much running-back, wide-receiver and tight-end depth, Washington offensive coordinator John Donovan might be more inclined to shake things up more. His play-calling leaned to the conservative side with redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris at the helm.

We will have to wait and see what happens. Meantime, the full conversation involving Olin and Martin can be found in the video above.