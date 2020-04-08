HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Two Weeks to the Draft: Jacob Eason Keeps Slipping Lower

Dan Raley

Wonder if Jacob Eason is regretting his decision to turn pro?

Most draft analysts, including those at Sports Illustrated, project the Washington junior quarterback as a middle second-round selection now with the NFL draft just two weeks out.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, precious little time remains to revise his draft stock. He's been labeled. 

While no one is quite sure when the NFL or college football will get back to work, Eason again would have been best served polishing his game at Husky Stadium for another season.

Looking at it one more time, Eason might have cost himself significant money by choosing to turn pro when he did, especially with four to five QBs rated ahead of him.

His arm still says first-round all over it. The rest of him, however, such as his poise in the pocket and ability to consistently move a team down the field, appears to have dropped him anywhere from the 47th to 69th choice -- to a second- or third-rounder.

Now Eason still might be happy with all of this when he awaits his name to be called during the virtual draft conducted on April 23-25. It's possible he considered all scenarios for entering the league, was ready to draw a paycheck no matter what his draft projection revealed and was done with college and attending classes. 

Yet had he been just a little more patient and strategic, Eason might have been able to create a quarterback sample to convince the NFL scouts there is more to his football makeup than the rifle arm, that he was worthy of 1-through-32 draft status. That he should be paid top dollar. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Legend of Sixkiller: UCLA Payback Was Sweet For Sonny and Huskies

Washington exacted its revenge for being embarrassed the year before in Los Angeles by Tommy Prothro and the Bruins.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Position U: Sports Illustrated Reveals Top Tight-End Schools

The Pac-12 proves as adept as any conference in producing players at this position. Does Washington qualify?

Dan Raley

UW Football Primer: Translated, Ulofoshio Means Husky Stardom

Defender made the biggest jump among all Husky football players last season. It will be interesting to see what comes next.

Dan Raley

Weekend Recruiting Wrap: Huskies Extend Offer to Local TE, Pursuing Several DBs

Even with the nation under quarantine, Washington football coach Jimmy Lake remains busy with his recruiting duties, handing out offers to Husky targets.

Mike Martin

Mississippi Slip: Leach, What Were You Thinking?

Former Washington State football coach creates his first controversy at Mississippi State. It won't be his last.

Dan Raley

Huskies' Harris Impresses Draft Talent Scouts With Feet, Confidence

Analysts say Huskies center likely a mid-round pick who can carve out nice pro career.

Dan Raley

Defensive Back U? The Huskies Dare You to Throw on Them

Washington does many things well on the football field, but defending the pass is its forte. See where it ranks among the nation's best in producing defensive backs.

Dan Raley

The CEO's CEO: Chuck Nelson Runs Things the Don James Way

Former All-America placekicker runs Washington Athletic Club the way his football coach headed up the Huskies.

Dan Raley

Legend of Sixkiller: Sonny and Plunkett Dueled on National TV

Washington quarterback came off the bench at Stanford to make things interesting once more.

Dan Raley

by

SUChieftains

Living in the Epicenter: S-I Writer Describes Personal Connection to Outbreak

Jogging past a neighborhood retirement home in Kirkland, Washington, Greg Bishop had no way of knowing what was unfolding just a mile from his residence.

Dan Raley