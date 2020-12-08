With Oregon Looming, Malloe Tackles Defensive-Line Shortcomings

The Husky position coach makes no excuses for his guys. For the most part, they haven't made plays and they need to step up.

Taki Taimani fills up space but needs to make plays. Tuli Letuligasenoa is shaking off rust after getting a late start. Laiatu Latu still hopes to get on the field this season.

Such is the current state of the University of Washington defensive line, normally a position stronghold but the weak link for the Husky football team this season.

No one is making excuses for it, not with a trip to Oregon coming on Saturday. The Huskies are scrambling to fix it.

"Ultimately, it comes down to the details and techniques of what we're teaching and what's not being executed," said Ikaika Malloe, Husky defensive-line coach. "As a coach, I take that personal. I think it's a direct reflection of that. When the defensive line is playing horrible, it's solely on me."

Teams have fully exposed the Huskies as soft in the middle since the opening game. Stanford's Austin Jones rushed for 138 yards on them last Saturday, Oregon State's Jermar Jefferson totaled 133 in the opener and the Utes' Ty Jordan chipped in 97 yards in between.

Youth and injuries have prevented playmakers from emerging. A sense of urgency persists, with Malloe putting his guys on a blocking sled on Sunday, the day following the UW's 31-26 loss to Stanford.

Letuligasenoa and Latu were pegged as opening-game starters but were no-shows presumably because of injury. The highly regarded Letuligasenoa missed the first two games, drew a pair of fourth-down plays against Utah and finally started for the first time in his UW career against Stanford.

"I think this Saturday is going to be his best game," Malloe said of the 6-foot-2, 305-pound sophomore from Concord, California. "He's kind of got the rust off, his confidence is back and he's ready to go again."

Taimani is a 6-2, 335-pound sophomore from Salt Lake City who has started every game. He needs to equate minutes to tackles. He had one tackle against the Cardinal.

"The next step for him is making plays," Malloe said. "He's a road grader, and people know him for that. He can knock off and hold the point, but for him it's about making plays."

Others who have drawn defensive-tackle starts are 6-3, 305-pound redshirt freshman Faatui Tuitele from Honolulu and 6-3, 300-pound senior Josiah Bronson. Tuitele carries the youth tag as well, while Bronson has regressed some and may finish his career much like Benning Potoa'e -- going from first-teamer to sub.

Malloe says his young down lineman have been thrown into the mix far sooner than previous UW defensive-line stalwarts such as Danny Shelton, Vita Vea, Greg Gaines and Levi Onwuzurike, but they still need to step up. The position carries a certain standard that needs to be followed.

On the outside, the Huskies have relied on three guys as starters in 6-3, 280-pound sophomore Zion Tupuola-Fetui, 6-foot, 280-pound senior Ryan Bowman and 6-3, 250-pound true freshman Sav'ell Smalls. They haven't had the services of sophomore Latu yet.

Given a chance to play, Tupuola-Fetui has produced seven sacks and raised havoc, though he got shut down by Stanford. Smalls is a star in the making. Bowman, a returning second-team All-Pac-12 selection, is either injured or has COVID and his return is uncertain.

That leaves Latu, who hasn't played a down. The 6-4, 265-pound sophomore from Sacramento, California, appears to be getting closer after apparently being injured or ill with the virus. He was a force for the Huskies last season as a true freshman. His return would be a decided bonus.

"He's progressing every day," Malloe said. "The trainer is doing a good job with him, making sure he's 100 percent. What he brings is his energy. He's always smiling on the field."

Latu has been the only one. If the Huskies front wall can get some stops against Oregon, maybe the frowns will go away.

"Progressing is probably the nicest way I can say it," Malloe said of his guys. "We're not where we should be by any means.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.