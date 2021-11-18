Would the Huskies Stoop to Bob's Level? Gladly But Unlikely

Bob Stoops first encountered the University of Washington football team 40 years ago in an intimate setting. On a gloriously sunny day, it was just him, the Huskies and 105,000 people.

At the 1982 Rose Bowl, Stoops was a starting Iowa safety, No. 41 in a black jersey, who would be the first to admit that he had a forgettable afternoon. He bounced off Jacque Robinson while trying to tackle him. He got beat on crossing patterns by Paul Skansi. He got banged up and helped off the field. The Hawkeyes and Stoops went home 28-0 losers.

However, Stoops didn't have many college football games like this. He went on to become a coaching giant for 18 seasons at Oklahoma, winning a national championship in 2000 and 10 Big 12 championships. He retired in 2017, turning the program over to its current leader, Lincoln Riley.

Today, he's a golfer, a tequila pitchman, a FOX college football analyst and the father of three children, one of whom is a wide receiver for the Sooners. Oh yeah, his name keeps coming up as a candidate for nearly every high-brow Power 5 opening — and that includes Washington.

As the Huskies conduct their nationwide search for Jimmy Lake's coaching replacement, Stoops is on a preliminary wish list circulating through the university, fan base and press corps. Hence we take a look here at why he might make sense as a candidate and why he doesn't.

For starters, Stoops is a proven winner with a 190-48 Oklahoma record, which includes a pair of lopsided victories over the UW. He twice took advantage of outmanned Tyrone Willingham teams, beating the Huskies 37-20 in Norman in 2006 and embarrassing the them 55-14 at Husky Stadium in in 2008.

The biggest reason we likely won't see him in purple athletic gear any time soon is he's 61, which is considered ancient by most traditional Power 5 programs. Don James retired at the UW after 18 seasons, though admittedly in anger over league sanctions, when he was 60. Most desired coaches these days are in their 40s.

Stoops left open the door he might coach again when in 2019 he joined the new eight-team XFL as the dual general manager and head coach for the league's Dallas franchise, only to see everything fold up because of the pandemic. He continues to tease everyone about what he might do.

"I can't control rumors," he said in a recent ESPNU radio interview when asked about USC, "but in life you just never know what might fit you just perfectly."

While he briefly came back to coaching , the XFL opportunity wasn't far from his Oklahoma residence and his family, which would seem to indicate he's not moving out of his time zone to Seattle or Los Angeles.

Of course, the Husky situation seems so precarious with such a falloff in game-day attendance this season that the UW might be willing to pay whatever is needed to bring in a coach such as Stoops who could quickly re-energize the fan base.

Meantime, he remains a visible figure in Oklahoma, offering his opinion in multiple op-eds where he thinks the Sooners joining the SEC is a very good thing. He did his while showing no reluctance in stirring up the rivalry with Oklahoma State once more.

One of his messages went like this in the Tulsa World: "Let’s set the record straight: OU’s move to the SEC is what’s best for Oklahoma. The reality is that conferences are now more important than ever and, with limited spots, the strongest conferences would not accept OU if we were to require OSU to join as well. By joining the SEC, we ensure the state’s flagship university will be represented nationally while protecting our rich football history for many years to come. To move forward in any other manner would be to the detriment of OU and the state of Oklahoma."

Yet Stoops just doesn't sound like a guy who's going to be dissing Washington State in the Apple Cup anytime soon. Unless Jacque Robinson or Paul Skansi can remind him how enjoyable Husky football dominance can be.

