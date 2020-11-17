SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Zion Turns into Pass-Rushing Lion, Earns Pac-12 Weekly Honors

Dan Raley

The University of Washington defensive line was down two bodies going into the Oregon State game. It showed on the run defense.

However, one of the replacements, Zion Tupuola-Fetui, made the most of it as a pass rusher. 

The Husky sophomore from Pearl City, Hawaii, came up with a pair of strip sacks, with one leading to to a UW turnover and eventual touchdown, and he was named Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week. 

Not bad for a starting debut. Tupuola-Fetui replaced fellow sophomore Laiatu Latu, who was listed as the first-teamer coming in. Coach Jimmy Lake wouldn't say why Latu missed the opener.

Tupuola-Fetui, who finished with four tackles, two for loss, knocked the ball from Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia in the first quarter and the UW recovered. A few plays later, the Huskies scored to take a 17-7 lead in a game they won 27-21.

"I was just thankful for the opportunity to go out and play," Tupuola-Fetui said. "I sitting behind Joe [Tryon] for like a long time. Got great guys in the room like Laiatu [Latu]. We've got Ryan Bowman. It's like pick your poison."

Tupuola-Fetui earned the Pac-12 honors over other nominees in Colorado defensive end Terrence Lang, UCLA defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa and USC defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lake Plans to Keep Everyone Guessing as Much as He Can on Offense, Personnel

The University of Washington coach, in his Monday presser, discussed the pros and cons of the opening-night win over Oregon State.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Morris-led Huskies Do Just Enough to Beat the Beavers in Season Opener

The long-overdue UW debut brought a number of surprises, both good and bad, in a 27-21 victory.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Road to 1991 Perfection: UW Had Everything, Notably a Linebacker Surplus

The Huskies were two-deep with speedy, physical players on the second row who raised havoc for 12 games. Here's how an old linebacker viewed them.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Ulofoshio Has Greatly Advanced his Husky Career with his 3 OSU Showings

University of Washington linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio had his way once more against the Beavers, this time with 15 impact plays.

Mike Martin

UW-OSU Post Mortem: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

We take another quick review of the Huskies' season opener against their Northwest rivals, reviewing plusses and minuses.

Dan Raley

by

OC Foot Balla

Podcast: NBA Insider Chris Haynes Discusses NBA Bubble, Draft, Huskies

The veteran Yahoo NBA insider and TNT sideline reporter sits down with Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller to talk about the bubble, Isaiah Stewart, Jaden McDaniels and more.

Trevor Mueller

Husky Running Backs Have No Discernible Pecking Order, Just Opportunity

Four UW tailbacks are in the mix, trying to leapfrog each other on the depth chart and get their carries. It's competitive.

Dan Raley

4th and Inches Podcast: First Reaction to the UW's Opening Win

Husky Maven hosts Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller give their first reaction to the Huskies' 27-21 victory over Oregon State in the opening game of the season.

Trevor Mueller

by

Aimee Allen

Thomson Missing as Other Husky QBs Go Through Pre-Game Warmups

Sacramento State transfer quarterback is in street clothes as kickoff approaches, apparently unavailable to play.

Dan Raley

by

Aimee Allen

Ahmed Has Another Big NFL Day, Leading Miami in Rushing and Scoring Once

Former University of Washington running back makes the most of another opportunity to excel at the next level.

Dan Raley