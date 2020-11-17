Zion Turns into Pass-Rushing Lion, Earns Pac-12 Weekly Honors

The University of Washington defensive line was down two bodies going into the Oregon State game. It showed on the run defense.

However, one of the replacements, Zion Tupuola-Fetui, made the most of it as a pass rusher.

The Husky sophomore from Pearl City, Hawaii, came up with a pair of strip sacks, with one leading to to a UW turnover and eventual touchdown, and he was named Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week.

Not bad for a starting debut. Tupuola-Fetui replaced fellow sophomore Laiatu Latu, who was listed as the first-teamer coming in. Coach Jimmy Lake wouldn't say why Latu missed the opener.

Tupuola-Fetui, who finished with four tackles, two for loss, knocked the ball from Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia in the first quarter and the UW recovered. A few plays later, the Huskies scored to take a 17-7 lead in a game they won 27-21.

"I was just thankful for the opportunity to go out and play," Tupuola-Fetui said. "I sitting behind Joe [Tryon] for like a long time. Got great guys in the room like Laiatu [Latu]. We've got Ryan Bowman. It's like pick your poison."

Tupuola-Fetui earned the Pac-12 honors over other nominees in Colorado defensive end Terrence Lang, UCLA defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa and USC defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu.

