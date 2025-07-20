Ex-Husky Onwuzurike Will Miss Second NFL Season With Injury
For the second time in his NFL career, former University of Washington defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike will miss an entire season because of injury, with the Detroit Lions offering the grim news on Sunday with training camp set to begin.
Onwuzurike suffered a torn anterior cruciate knee ligament and already has undergone surgery, Lions coach Dan Campbell disclosed when he opened his Sunday news conference.
"Levi's out for the year," Campbell said. "Levi's surgery, it was significant, but it needed to be done. Out of his control and it needed to be done. So he will miss the season."
In 2022, the 6-foot-3, 293-pound Onwuzurike sat out the Lions season after having back surgery and missed part of the following season as he eased back onto the field.
An All-Pac-12 selection for the UW, Onwuzurike was just coming into his own with the Lions, becoming a 10-game starter in 2024, his third pro season. He finished with 28 tackles,1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and 13 hits on the quarterback.
The Lions drafted him in the second round in 2021 after the Allen, Texas, product spent four years at the UW. He appeared in 39 games and started 16 for the Huskies.
He next sat out the pandemic-interrupted 2020 season to prepare for the NFL.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: