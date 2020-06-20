Rookie of the Year? If It's Based on Likeability, Matisse Thybulle is the Guy

Would you root for Matisse Thybulle?

Every time.

If there was a player meant for the NBA, based on a perfect mix of personality traits and basketball skills, the former University of Washington basketball player has a found a long-term home with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The franchise seems to like him a lot, as this recently launched Twitter video demonstrates.

Thybulle has made the transition from the college game to the pros -- and in particular from Seattle to the Liberty Bell town -- a much easier journey than onetime UW teammate Markelle Fultz did.

Fultz was drafted by the 76ers a the No. 1 overall pick only to be discarded after a pair of abbreviated seasons.

While Fultz was a huge scorer coming in, Thybulle endears himself to the Philly faithful with his defense, not to mention his playfulness and innocence.

This is especially noteworthy because his pro sports town is hard on its athletes at all times, demanding perfection if not production.

Thybulle, by being a defense-first player, found a surefire way to win over the 76ers fans.

He's created a personal brand that's hard to top and makes him easy to market. It should keep him in the NBA for along time. He makes the league look good.

Check out the Twitter video produced by the 76ers. They catch Thybulle at different stages of his rookie season that isn't over yet. They play along with him and get a reaction out of him at all times.

If you haven't made up your mind already, watch the video.