Husky Legends
Football
Basketball

Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood: An Apple Cup Prediction

Dan Raley

If only the Huskies could put a uniform back on Jimmy Rodgers. Talk two current freshmen, one a Pelluer, into giving up No. 39 for an afternoon. 

What Air Raid?

In the heart of Seattle -- check out the sounds of Metro busses stopping and starting in the background -- we catch up with Mr. Rodgers again. 

Jimmy, wearing his trademark purple socks and a large Hall of Fame ring, serves up an Apple Cup memory, sizes up what the current Huskies have to do take some steam out of Washington State's prolific offense and provides a prediction. 

He's always been glib and fun-loving, one reason he was such a good football player during a UW golden era. A Don James disciple. Someone who could play. 

OK, so Rodgers and his teammates didn't always have this rivalry game figured out--they got knocked out of two Rose Bowls by the Cougars. But you always felt confident with him on the field. Just like we do having him on this video.  Check it out.

Husky Legends

Apple Cup Coverage: How Much Is Riding on the Game for Coach Petersen?

Mike Martin
1 0

Some call it "Hate Week". It's a week where records seldom matter. It's a week when houses are often divided. It's a week in the State of Washington where intrastate bragging rights have resided on the western side of the Cascade Mountain Range for 6 years. But with a 6-5 record for the Huskies the stakes are just as high as they were last year with the victor heading to the Pac 12 Championship Game.

LISTEN: Apple Cup Preview with Mario Bailey & Alex Brink

Mike Martin
1 0

Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller preview the Apple Cup with Husky legend, Mario Bailey and Cougar legend, Alex Brink. Bailey gives his perspective on the Apple Cup, playing for Coach James, and offers his thoughts on the state of the 2019 Husky program. Brink, a former WSU quarterback, shares the other side of the rivalry.

Can UW Secondary Survive the Air Raid?

Dan Raley
1 0

Huskies face season's biggest challenge against Cougars

A Big-6: Vita Vea Scores NFL TD

Dan Raley
2 0

Ex-Husky finds the end zone on a trick play for Buccaneers

Two Much: Stewart, McDaniels Gang Up on San Diego

Dan Raley
2 1

Huskies freshmen big men each score a career high against Toreros

3 Things from the Petersen Presser

Dan Raley
2 0

Desire, offense and Kirkland addressed in UW coach's media exchange

Harris: 'Each Game Comes Down to 5 Plays'

Dan Raley
0

In the face of a step-back season, Huskies' center remains ever the realist.

Husky Legend: Doug Smart (1937-2019) Went Head to Head with Wilt

Dan Raley
1 0

1950s big man was ahead of his time, taking on all comers

Mount Adams: Tackle's Comeback is Complete

Dan Raley
0

UW player reclaims his health, pro interest as career winds down

Instant Reaction: Huskies Trampled by Buffalos

Mike Martin
4 0

Sports Illustrated/Husky Maven's Mike Martin offers an instant reaction to the Washington Huskies 20-14 loss to the Colorado Buffalos Saturday night.