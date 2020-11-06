SI.com
Cal Was Left with No Players for Position Area, Forcing Cancellation with UW

Dan Raley

Sean McGrew watches as his senior college football season grows smaller and smaller without getting on the field. The University of Washington running back would like some answers. He's likely down to six games now instead of 13.

After having his third season opener abruptly wiped out, with California requesting cancellation of Saturday night's game in Berkeley, McGrew took to Twitter to muse out loud, "So Clemson plays without Trevor Lawrence and our game gets canceled. It's not adding up."

Well, Sean, here's how it shook down.

In Berkeley, Cal had a single player test positive for COVID-19 and subsequently a large number of his teammates were put in quarantine protocol after being identified through contact tracing. 

Though none of these other guys registered a positive test, this process left the Golden Bears with no players available for a specific position area and thus unable to compete.

Justin Wilcox, the Cal coach and a former UW assistant coach during the Steve Sarkisian regime, didn't ask for the game to be canceled, but the school had no choice but to back out because of the manpower situation. 

It is believed Wilcox lost either his entire offensive line or defensive line to quarantining, though he couldn't confirm that for privacy reasons.

“Obviously, it's a disappointing day for us," Wilcox said. "I’m sick for our players and feel for them. I feel for the guys at Washington. Everybody was looking forward to this game.”

While Husky fans have pointed fingers at the Golden Bears for malfeasance, the school instead was forced to comply with stringent guidelines set by the Berkeley public health department, not the Pac-12 Conference.

The way things stand, Cal may be forced to cancel its next game at Arizona State while waiting for players to return from their mandated quarantines.  

Wilcox admittedly is frustrated by all of this. He said his players did everything that was requested of them leading up to the now canceled opener and possibly more. 

“It got my blood boiling a little bit,” he said. “We respect the virus and the seriousness of it. Our players have done a really good job of trying to do everything we’ve asked them to do, that the institution has asked them to do and we thought that the state and (Berkeley) public health office was asking them to do.

“So when the game gets taken away from you, that can be an emotional moment.”

Meantime in Seattle, new leader Jimmy Lake has to wonder if he'll ever get to coach his first game as the head man at Washington after losing the ability to play three openers in reconfigured schedule: Michigan, Stanford and Cal.

But as is his style, the perpetually upbeat Lake tried to put a positive spin on things once the Cal game was abruptly cancelled on Thursday morning. He immediately shifted attention to the next game on the schedule, Oregon State. 

The UW will host the Beavers on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m. at Husky Stadium. Again, no fans will be permitted inside. FS1 will broadcast the game.

Lake's message on the next step for his UW team: "Let's get the season started in Husky Stadium. The way it was meant to be."

