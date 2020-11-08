SI.com
Done with Huskies, Onwuzurike Will Still Have a Senior Moment

Dan Raley

Levi Onwuzurike learned over the weekend he's going to pull on a college football uniform one more time.

No, he won't playing for the University of Washington again. He's moved on from the Pac-12.

Onwuzurike, as this video on Twitter shows, learned from his family and high school coaches that he's been invited to play in the Senior Bowl on Jan. 30 in Mobile, Alabama.

In a heartfelt moment, Onwuzurike receives the news in a digital call with his Allen High School defensive coordinator Cory Cain, sports agent CJ Laboy and several family members back in Texas.

Onwuzurike, a preseason All-American selection, opted out of his senior season at Washington in mid-September to pursue an NFL career. He joined ex-teammate and junior outside linebacker Joe Tryon in going that route. 

Until the Senior Bowl opportunity came up, Onwuzurike faced the possibility of going nearly two years without playing in a game. This Alabama all-star contest, which is a week-long gathering that serves as a mini-combine involving pro scouts, will give the former UW player his first organized competition since appearing in the Las Vegas Bowl against Boise State last December. 

The NFL draft, barring any pandemic-related changes, will be held in April. Onwuzurike is projected as a second- to fourth-round selection. 

