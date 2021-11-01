Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Ex-Husky Quade Green Plays for the Celtics Now ... the Maine Celtics

    The former UW point guard passed on a final season of college eligibility to scramble to find a pro team.
    Author:

    It must be tough being Quade Green right now. Still, the point guard soldiers on with his basketball career.

    It's been in a state of flux.

    After beginning his journey as a 5-star point guard who signed with Kentucky, he switched schools after losing his starting job at the SEC school and resurfaced at Washington. 

    In Seattle, Green became academically ineligible midway though his first season with the Huskies, the pandemic hit and complicated everything and he next played for one of the most hopeless UW basketball teams in school history.

    The 6-foot playmaker from Philadelphia passed on a final season of college eligibility with Mike Hopkins' program, entered the NBA draft and found there were no takers for him.  

    Today, Green plays in Portland.

    For the Celtics. 

    Huh?

    He's a member of the Maine Celtics, one of 14 players on an NBA G League team that signed him from a tryout rather than through its customized draft.

    It's been a precipitous fall for Green since Kentucky didn't work out and Washington wasn't all that memorable of a rebound experience.

    If he earns a roster spot with these minor-league Celtics, he'll share the floor with 6-foot-9 forward Kenny Wooten Jr., formerly of Oregon and the New York Knicks, and 6-foot-7 swingman Sam Hauser, a rookie from Virginia.

    Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

    Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

    Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

    Quade Green dishes the ball with the Huskies.
