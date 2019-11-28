Husky
He's a Steal: Sixers Get Big Night Out of Thybulle

Dan Raley

Eighteen games into his NBA career, Matisse Thybulle had a coming-out party of sorts for the Philadelphia 76ers. He was good at both ends of the floor.

The rookie guard from Washington supplied a career-best 15 points and added 4 steals and 2 blocks in a 97-91 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night in Philadelphia. 

In this 76ers highlights clip, Thybulle has a block and resulting score 5:36 into it. Check it out. 

Thybulle came off the bench for 21 minutes of action, needed after veteran Josh Richardson went out with a hamstring injury. Matisse was prepared for the moment. 

"You stay ready," Thybulle told reporters afterward. "It's not a matter of just like getting ready, it's like you need to be ready for every opportunity, because being a rookie, you don't know what's going to be coming your way and you've just got to be able to step up when it's your time when they call your name."

