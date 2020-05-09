Former Husky Assistant Coach Gary Pinkel Joins 'Find Your Summit' Podcast

Gary Pinkel served as a Washington assistant coach for Don James and the Huskies went to 11 bowl games in 12 years. In 1991, Pinkel left the UW to coach at Toledo. Ten years later, he took the head-coaching job at Missouri where he stayed for 15 years.

Pinkel oversaw Missouri's transition from the Big 12 to the SEC In five of Pinkel's final eight years, they finished in the top 20 in the national rankings. They were fourth and fifth in the final AP polls in 2007 and 2013, respectively.

The following are highlights from Pinkel's podcast conversation with former UW wide receiver Mark Pattison, who played for Pinkel.

After signing a six-year contract to continue coaching at Missouri, the coach found a lump on his neck that would change his life forever.

The attending doctor told Pinkel that a biopsy was necessary, that he suspected Lymphoma.

"The test came back and he looked me in the eyes and said, 'you've got cancer,' " Pinkel recalled.

He resigned at Missouri to pursue chemotherapy treatments and to spend time with his family. He loved coaching, but he felt that the commitment of 80 hours a week for 35 weeks a year would take too much time away from his family, especially if his outlook wasn't good. It would have broken his heart to miss the opportunity to spend time with his family and friends.

Three years later in 2018, the cancer returned.

"I'm managing it," Pinkel said optimistically.

On another subject, Pinkel discussed the interview process that involved him for the Washington job after Jim Lambright was let go. He was quite disappointed by it. He still considers himself to be a Husky at heart.

Pinkel and Pattison discuss the former coach's latest endeavor GP MADE, his outreach to help kids. MADE stands for Make A Difference Everyday.

Finding Your Summit is a weekly podcast hosted by Mark Pattison, who played at Washington in 1981-84 and in the NFL for the Raiders, Rams and Saints. His podcast features stories about people who have done amazing things.