Former Husky on Contracting COVID-19: 'I was Respectful, but not Fearful'

Don Dow, a starting offensive tackle from the 1982 Rose Bowl team, survived a recent bout with the coronavirus.

Don Dow started at offensive right tackle for the University of Washington's 1982 Rose Bowl team, opening up holes for Jacque Robinson on a glorious day in a 28-0 victory over Iowa.

After getting drafted by the Seahawks and giving the NFL a shot, he created an event production company where he's been successful for three decades.

He's a highly involved Husky alumnus, attending 101 Club meetings, holding eight football season tickets and keeping close tabs on the football team.

Dow also is a COVID-19 survivor.

It knocked him down.

He got back up.

Traveling a fair amount during the pandemic, the former Husky lineman tested positive for the virus two and a half months ago after being exposed to people who were carrying it in a Georgia office and at a restaurant dinner party down there.

"I had it," he said. "I was kind of like a bad flu for me."

While he's 61, which puts him in the high-risk category of survival for a pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 Americans, Dow never felt his life was in danger.

"Not at all," he said. "That's probably my cockiness as an athlete. My whole time leading up to catching it, I was respectful but not fearful. I really kind of felt like if it showed up, I could power through it."

Dow, from Bainbridge Island, Washington, says he ultimately will get vaccinated, but there's no rush since he has the antibodies.

He's the second former UW football player to publicly acknowledge he contracted the virus. Defensive tackle Tyrone Rodgers, a starter for the Huskies' 1991 national championship team, struggled with COVID-19 last summer in Los Angeles and recovered.

"It wasn't a horrible thing for me," Dow said. "At this point, I'm thankful to have the antibodies."

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated