Rapp Star: Ex-Husky Gets NFL Pick-6

Taylor Rapp is a man for every level.

After playing three highly productive college seasons at Washington, the free safety has fit right in as an NFL rookie.

On Sunday, Rapp stepped in front of a Kyler Murray pass and returned it 31 yards for a third-quarter touchdown in the Los Angeles Rams' 34-7 victory over Arizona.

It was Rapp's first career pro interception, coming not long after he had a pass theft overturned by penalty in the same game. Murray, another rookie from Oklahoma, was last year's Heisman Trophy winner.

Rapp is part of a league-wide Washington Huskies defensive contingent continuously finding ways to the end zone.

Former Huskies cornerback Marcus Peters has scored three times on interception returns this season, one coming with the Rams and two for the Baltimore Ravens after he was traded.

Ex-Huskies defensive tackle Vita Vea recently scored on an offensive pass play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In previous seasons, former UW players Budda Baker, an Arizona Cardinals safety, and Shaq Thompson, a Carolina Panthers linebacker, have scored on NFL fumble returns.

Rapp had one college interception return for a score, taking one back 35 yards against Colorado in the 2016 Pac-12 Championship Game as a freshman, and earning MVP honors.

