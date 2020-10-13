SI.com
Road to 1991 Perfection: 'We Wanted to Destroy Him'

Dan Raley

The 1991 season wasn't going to be friendly to anyone.

The University of Washington had its best football team ever and knew it.

Unlike the season before, where there were two stumbles with these same guys, the approach was going to be unmerciful.

In game 5, it didn't matter that the Huskies were playing one of their own — in Gary Pinkel, former UW offensive coordinator, now out on his own at Toldeo — they were expected to make things ugly.

Pinkel, who had played and coached for Don James, brought his Rockets to Husky Stadium, knowing he didn't have a chance. He was the first former James assistant to face him as an opposing head coach.

Even with such a mismatch so evident, a crowd of 72,266 turned out to watch the carnage. It was like throwing peasants into the lion's den. Each sacrifice was systematically cheered.

UW linebacker James Clifford, now the Seattle Mariners strength and conditioning coach, confirmed as much.

"We wanted to destroy him," Clifford said of Pinkel. "We literally wanted to destroy him. He was a big part of what we did and how we did it. You get a chance to face him, what are you going to do? I'm competitive. You take it to them, right away."

Defensive coordinator Jim Lambright reminded his players in pre-game meetings there would be no niceties on this day, no let up, no mercy. Pinkel was now the enemy, no longer part of their machine. 

The Huskies scored early and often on their way to a 48-0 victory. Mario Bailey came up with three first-half touchdown catches and didn't play in the second half, nor did any of the other starters. It was a thorough beatdown.

Afterward, there was barely time for pleasantries, though Clifford caught Pinkel's eye when everyone was leaving the field.

"There was a little wave, not a big talk," the linebacker said. "He tried to pull a coach James, where he was rigid and quick. A little wave with the paper."

