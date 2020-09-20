SI.com
Gaskin Enjoys Another Productive Half for Dolphins, Needs to Play More

Dan Raley

Myles Gaskin didn't start at running back for the Miami Dolphins, giving way to Jordan Howard, but they sent him onto the field on Sunday for the second series against the Buffalo Bills. 

The University of Washington's all-time leading rusher isn't about to squander any of his NFL opportunities, which are coming more frequently.

Gaskin immediately helped the Dolphins move 75 yards in 10 plays to score their first touchdown and knot the score at 7. 

Series 1: Gaskin took his first carry and went over left guard for 3 yards.

He caught a screen pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick for 13 yards and a first down at the Buffalo 46.

Gaskin went over right guard for 1 yard, and then shot up the middle for 8 yards to the Buffalo 37.

He took a breather and watched as Fitzpatrick threw a short touchdown pass to cap the drive.

Gaskin could take a bow at that point. He had done his job.

For the third series, the Dolphins sent Matt Breida in at running back, choosing to rotate him with Howard and Gaskin.

Nothing happened for Miami with the other running backs on the field.

Series 2: As the first half wound down, Gaskin was inserted for another series in the game.

Fitzpatrick missed him on another screen pass, but the former Husky tailback snapped off a 14-yard gainer over the right side, giving him a team-leading 26 yards on four carries.

The Dolphins went in and kicked a field goal right before the break, pulling within 17-10 of the Bills.

Things happen with Gaskin on the field.

One change the coaching staff might consider for the second half — utilize Myles Gaskin more. 

Game delay: The Dolphins and Bills are still in their locker rooms, with play suspended until a lightning storm passes through the Miami area. 

Series 3: Gaskin is at running back to begin the half. He runs one over right guards for 9 yards. 

He goes around right end for 13 more, getting pushed out of bounds, but the play is negated by a Miami penalty. 

The Dolphins settle for a field goal, cutting the deficit to 17-13. 

Good things happen with Gaskin in the field. He has 35 yards rushing in 5 carries.

