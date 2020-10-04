NFL Huskies: Seahawks Remain Unbeaten Against Gaskin and Dolphins

The Seattle Seahawks got their first look at Myles Gaskin, NFL running back, and he continued to slip through creases and bounce off people for positive yards in their game Sunday in Miami.

They were fortunate the Dolphins chose to use him only in stops and starts, because every time Gaskin received multiple touches, his team seemed to move down the field.

Starting his second consecutive game, the former University of Washington running back finished with 40 yards rushing on 10 carries and caught three passes for another 22 yards.

Demonstrating his productivity, Gaskin picked up first downs on five of his runs as the Dolphins made it a game until late but never could get enough offense going to light up the scoreboard — they settled for five field goals.

In the end, the unbeaten Seahawks won 31-23 to improve to 4-0 while the Dolphins fell to 1-3.

Elsewhere across the NFL for former Huskies, safety Budda Baker was noticeably absent from the Arizona Cardinals lineup, missing his first game in three seasons after having thumb surgery. He is the highest-paid safety in NFL history (4 years, $54 million).

The Cardinals received 4 tackles from cornerback Byron Murphy and one from special-teamer Ezekiel Turner, both former Huskies, fell to the Carolina Panthers 31-21. Linebacker Shaq Thompson, another ex-UW guy, had 5 tackles for the winners.

In Detroit, ex-UW cornerback Desmond Trufant made his first start for the Lions after missing the first three games with a hamstring injury, but his team lost 35-29 to New Orleans. Trufant came up with three tackles, playing alongside former Husky defensive tackle Danny Shelton, who picked up seven.

Unfortunately, Lions teammate Hunter Bryant was a scratch while dealing with his own hamstring problem. The rookie tight end from the UW was injured in late training camp, but Detroit still kept him on the 53-player roster, figuring he would be healthy by now. Hunter practiced three times this past week, but he still couldn't shake the nagging injury.

In Cincinnati, former Husky tight end Drew Sample continued to take a greater role in the offense, catching 3 passes for 47 yards, as the Bengals won their first game in the Joe Burrow era, beating Jacksonville 33-25. However, one-time UW teammate and Bengals wide receiver John Ross was put on the inactive list for the second consecutive week.

Former Husky cornerback Marcus Peters had a pair of tackles and a fumble recovery in the Baltimore Ravens' 31-17 win over the Washington Redskins.

Ex-UW defensive tackle Vita Vea chipped in a pair of tackles in Tampa Bay's 38-31 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, improving the Tom Brady-led team to 3-1.

In Cleveland, the Browns shocked the Dallas Cowboys 49-38 on the road and improved to 3-1, but former Husky center Nick Harris again was a spectator. The rookie became ill during the week, though it wasn't believed to be COVID-related.

In the Seattle-Miami game, tight end Will Dissly had a pair of catches for 15 yards.

