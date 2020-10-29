SI.com
Road to 1991 Perfection: Don James' Thursday Talks Made People Listen

Dan Raley

Leif Johnson always looked forward to Thursdays.

A fullback for the 1991 national championship team, Johnson and his University of Washington teammates went through intense practice sessions from Monday through Wednesday. 

On Saturday, they put everything in motion against some hapless opponent.

They traveled half of the time on Fridays and always recovered on Sundays.

Thursdays, however, were set aside for a moment of reflection.

While the Huskies typically went through a walk-through that day on the field, reaffirming their tactical approach, coach Don James came into the meeting room and always took 15 minutes or more to address his players.

He stood in front of them, notes in hand, and spoke on any number of subjects that didn't involve football.

"It was probably one of my favorite parts of the time," said Johnson, who became an investment banker. "You'd just sit there and soak it up. And it wasn't necessarily a bunch of football guys talking about football. It was a leader talking about leadership. It was really fun. I loved those talks."

This is another in series of vignettes about the UW 1991 national championship football team, filling in the conversation before the pandemic-delayed season begins next month. This is week 7 against Oregon of a perfect 12-0 run.

Every Thursday, James spoke without fail. 

Not overly charismatic like some other coaches, he left a message that was deeply impactful.

James' talks made such an impression on his players through the years that Pete Tormey, a UW linebacker who became a Gonzaga University professor, wrote a book about them called Thursday Speeches. 

It was times like these, that Johnson, Tormey and the others realized they had someone special leading the through the football season. And, whether they knew it or not, through life in general.

"He just happened to be a football coach," Johnson said. "Don James would be a magnificent executive in any kind of business. He was really, really skilled on the organizational side. It was very different from a lot of football coaches. I think they put on their hats and say the right things, but they run off the seat of their pants."

skipperhall
skipperhall

Thanks Dan for the reminder--I listened to around 200 of these Thursday speeches as an assistant coach under coach James!
Skip Hall

monkeyarms
monkeyarms

I remember them well. There are common-threads as to why successful head football coaches are successful, no matter where they coach: They cross all the t's; they dot all the i's; and they inspire.

AimeeAllen
AimeeAllen

In always kept everything simply led; at least he did that for me as there a snot nosed kid; that were born an Husky fan. He were not a golly gee willacker type- that we see as now dominant winners of these days in of college football. Don were the same man winning as when he were losing it seem; as far as keeping things in true to perspective. Different than the Saban's or Sweeney types of the world. Coach James always here made me feel like i were what as watching a winning team; really no matter oh the record we had and.

