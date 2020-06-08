HuskyMaven
For the Ben Burr-Kirven Documentary, Meet the Director

Mike Martin

Jackson Girouard has always been a fan of University of Washington football.  For good reason. His mother Tiffany was a Husky cheerleader and his grandfather is ex-UW linebackers coach Dick Baird.  

Girouard, just 17, will be a senior at Burr-Kirven's high school, Alma Mater Sacred Heart Prep, in Atherton, California. He's been making sizzle reels and putting them on YouTube for as long as he can remember.

For a Ben Burr-Kirven documentary, he brought together three of his favorite things: the UW football team, filmmaking and the player he grew up idolizing.

The young filmmaker's YouTube channel "Seattle Native" has nearly 1,000 subscribers and his videos regularly attract over 15,000 views. He's also produced the sizzle reel for the coming Don James documentary.   

In his latest film, Jackson retraces Burr-Kirven's journey from an unheralded player at a private school to an All-American on the college level and a fifth-round draft pick for the NFL's Seattle Seahawks.  

