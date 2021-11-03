Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:
    Player(s)
    Elijah Molden

    Molden's Pick-6 Moment Didn't Take Long But It Counts

    The former Husky defensive back turned Tennessee Titan takes advantage of a huge mistake.
    Author:

    It might have been the most replayed NFL highlight of the weekend, more for its ineptitude rather than the heads-up play involved. 

    Yet there was Elijah Molden having his pro football moment, coming at the expense of veteran Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, after he alertly plucked a wayward football out of the air and scored on a 2-yard interception return for the Tennessee Titans.

    Two yards? 

    Whether it was 2 or 102, they all count the same.

    Read More

    Molden, the former University of Washington nickelback and All-Pac-12 performer, is in the NFL record books for a pick-six in just his eighth game as a rookie. A year ago at this time, he was still wondering if his Husky season would ever get off the ground after so many pandemic delays.

    On Sunday in Indianapolis, Molden's opportunistic play enabled the Titans to take a 31-24 lead late in the fourth quarter, one that they proceeded to squander by giving up a tying touchdown in the closing seconds. Tennessee had to enter overtime to pull out a 34-31 victory on Randy Bullock's 44-yard field goal.

    Nothing comes easy in the NFL ... oh, wait a minute, that interception still qualifies. 

    Just ask the guy who did it.

    "It was a pretty easy interception," Molden said. "I didn't have to do much. It was a great rush."

    Elijah Molden scores on a 2-yard interception return.

    Elijah Molden scores on a 2-yard interception return.

    Here's how it all unfolded:

    With 1:26 left at the Colts 8, Wentz stood in the end zone and had Tennessee defenders crashing in all around him when he tried to fling the ball with his off hand, his left. 

    It was an extremely poor choice for showing off his ambidextrous skills.

    Molden jumped in the air and grabbed the football and practically fell into the end zone.

    He might have taken on more contact than Indianapolis' Wentz in his post-touchdown exchange with his happy teammates, who surrounded him and pounded on him 

    "First off, I got the wind knocked out of me, so I couldn't celebrate," Molden said. "The first thing going through my mind is the game's not over."

    Always very astute, he called that one right. 

    The interception permitted Molden to feel much better about his outing. The rookie has been responsible for some long receptions, getting beat in the speed department, as he adjust to a much faster game, and this game was no different early on for him.

    Elijah Molden cradles the ball after scoring.

    Elijah Molden is in good company in the end zone.

    "I get out there and it takes me a couple of plays to settle in," he said. "I'm not afforded that. That's something I think is an easy fix for me."

    Molden has eight NFL games under his belt, three as a Titans starter, and his team is willing to be patient with him and is generally happy with his play.

    His personal stat line so far goes like this: 27 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 2 pass break-ups ... and now an interception that brought one of the shortest touchdown runbacks in league history.

    Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

    Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

    Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

    Elijah Molden draws congratulations after scoring.
    Husky Legends

    Molden's Pick-6 Moment Didn't Take Long But It Counts

    just now
    Dom Hampton and Zion Tupuola-Fetui were first-time starters this season against Stanford.
    Football

    Hampton Went From Hit and Miss Player to UW Safety Starter

    1 hour ago
    stanford video
    Football

    4th and Inches Podcast: Breaking Down a Big UW Win at Stanford

    17 hours ago
    Clay Helton walks out of Husky Stadium in 2019.
    Football

    Fired as USC Coach, Clay Helton Gets Hired 7 Weeks Later

    14 hours ago
    Dylan Morris talks about fan backlash as the UW quarterback.
    Football

    Dylan Morris Admittedly Hears Some Fan Backlash from the Stands

    19 hours ago
    Erik Stevenson now plays at South Carolina after leaving the UW.
    Basketball

    4 Husky Hoop Transfers Pegged for Starting Roles on New Teams

    19 hours ago
    Voi Tunuufi has been a freshman sensation.
    Football

    It's All True, Freshman Voi Tunuufi Is Way Ahead Of His Time As Husky D-Lineman

    22 hours ago
    Husky Stadium in October.
    Football

    Kickoff set for Sun Devils' Visit to Husky Stadium

    23 hours ago