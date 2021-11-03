Molden's Pick-6 Moment Didn't Take Long But It Counts

It might have been the most replayed NFL highlight of the weekend, more for its ineptitude rather than the heads-up play involved.

Yet there was Elijah Molden having his pro football moment, coming at the expense of veteran Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, after he alertly plucked a wayward football out of the air and scored on a 2-yard interception return for the Tennessee Titans.

Two yards?

Whether it was 2 or 102, they all count the same.

Molden, the former University of Washington nickelback and All-Pac-12 performer, is in the NFL record books for a pick-six in just his eighth game as a rookie. A year ago at this time, he was still wondering if his Husky season would ever get off the ground after so many pandemic delays.

On Sunday in Indianapolis, Molden's opportunistic play enabled the Titans to take a 31-24 lead late in the fourth quarter, one that they proceeded to squander by giving up a tying touchdown in the closing seconds. Tennessee had to enter overtime to pull out a 34-31 victory on Randy Bullock's 44-yard field goal.

Nothing comes easy in the NFL ... oh, wait a minute, that interception still qualifies.

Just ask the guy who did it.

"It was a pretty easy interception," Molden said. "I didn't have to do much. It was a great rush."

Elijah Molden scores on a 2-yard interception return. George Walker IV/USA TODAY Sports

Here's how it all unfolded:

With 1:26 left at the Colts 8, Wentz stood in the end zone and had Tennessee defenders crashing in all around him when he tried to fling the ball with his off hand, his left.

It was an extremely poor choice for showing off his ambidextrous skills.

Molden jumped in the air and grabbed the football and practically fell into the end zone.

He might have taken on more contact than Indianapolis' Wentz in his post-touchdown exchange with his happy teammates, who surrounded him and pounded on him

"First off, I got the wind knocked out of me, so I couldn't celebrate," Molden said. "The first thing going through my mind is the game's not over."

Always very astute, he called that one right.

The interception permitted Molden to feel much better about his outing. The rookie has been responsible for some long receptions, getting beat in the speed department, as he adjust to a much faster game, and this game was no different early on for him.

Elijah Molden is in good company in the end zone. Jenny Watson/USA TODAY Sports

"I get out there and it takes me a couple of plays to settle in," he said. "I'm not afforded that. That's something I think is an easy fix for me."

Molden has eight NFL games under his belt, three as a Titans starter, and his team is willing to be patient with him and is generally happy with his play.

His personal stat line so far goes like this: 27 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 2 pass break-ups ... and now an interception that brought one of the shortest touchdown runbacks in league history.

