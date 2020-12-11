Myles Bryant Bright Spot in Dismal Patriots' Season, Has Primetime Pick

The former University of Washington defensive back continues to shine in down year for New England.

Different number. Different league. Same old Myles Bryant.

On national TV on Thursday night, the former University of Washington defensive back turned in a nice cameo performance for everyone to see, coming up with an interception that rated a high degree of difficulty in the New England Patriots' 24-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Bryant, a rookie and an undrafted free agent who has continued to elevate his game for Bill Belichick's team, swooped in and stole the ball from the Rams' Robert Woods in the second quarter and seemingly had a clear path to the end zone until he heard otherwise. He stole it from Jared Goff, the former California Bears quarterback, making it a true Pac-12 moment.

“I wasn’t quite sure if I was down or not,” Bryant said. “I really just have to take it with whatever they give me, but I was really just trying to help the offense, just give them an opportunity to score the ball.”

In a strange COVID-19 season, the ex-Husky safety from Pasadena, California, has beat all the odds to earn a roster spot and playing time with the Patriots. With no early training camps to audition, Bryant simply has remained resolute in his quest to be a pro football player.

“That was a message that I got immediately, not only from them but from all of the coaches,” Bryant said of the Patriots. “They just told me the history of undrafted players who come in here and make big impacts. That was my mindset from Day 1, really just coming here, trying to do my job, make an impact and try to help this team in any way I can.”

The Boston Herald chronicles Bryant's Thursday night outing and first-season progress in this report.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.