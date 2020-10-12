SI.com
NFL Huskies: Gaskin and Miami Run Roughshod Over 49ers

Dan Raley

He's not the biggest guy or the fastest. 

He's never going to run you over.

Yet the Miami Dolphins have learned by now that whenever Myles Gaskin is on the field, good things happen.

The former University of Washington running back scored his first touchdown of the season, and the second of his NFL career, and his Dolphins went on to shock the San Francisco 49ers 43-17 on Sunday afternoon in the Bay Area.

Miami quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, freed up on offense with Gaskin handling the ground game once more, was sensational, completing 22 of 28 passes for 350 yards and 3 touchdowns. He greatly outplayed the 49ers' pair of signal-callers, including Jimmy Garoppolo, who was coming off an injury, but was sacked three times and threw a pair of interceptions.

Making his third NFL start, Gaskin churned out 57 yards rushing on 16 carries, including a 21-yard gainer. He also caught 3 of Fitzpatrick's passes for another 34 yards, with a long of 15 yards. He was his usual efficient self.

Gaskin's 1-yard scoring run, going in standing up in the first quarter, gave the Dolphins a 14-0 advantage and they poured it on to improve their record to 2-3.

Elsewhere, former UW safety Budda Baker returned to the Arizona Cardinals after a one-week absence because of thumb surgery and he came up with 10 tackles, including a sack, in a 30-10 victory over the New York Jets.

Among other ex-Huskies turned Cardinals, tight end Darrell Daniels had 2 catches for 37 yards for Arizona, cornerback Byron Murphy collected 4 tackles and special-teamer Zeke Turner added a tackle.

Linebacker Shaq Thomson, another former UW player, chipped in 10 tackles in the Carolina Panthers' 23-16 win over Atlanta.

For Baltimore, ex-Husky cornerback Marcus Peters intercepted his second pass of the season, and 15th in his NFL career, as the Ravens topped the Cincinnati Bengals 27-3. Former UW tight end Drew Sample came up with 2 catches for 22 yards for the losers.

Former UW linebacker Cory Littleton provided 5 tackles as the Las Vegas Raiders handed Kansas City its first loss of the season, beating the Chiefs 40-32 on the road.

