It's a Snap: Ex-Husky Harris Handles Browns Media Inquisition with Ease

Nick Harris is still an NFL rookie, right?

Acting much more like a seasoned veteran each practice, the former University of Washington center on Monday held court with the Cleveland media, which seems enamored with the fast-rising newcomer.

Harris, a fifth-round draft pick, showed himself to be personable and quotable, just what the beat writers need. He answered everything thrown at him, most notably becoming the No. 1 center while Browns returning starter JC Tretter deals with a knee injury.

"I've been in this situation before in college, when I came in expecting to redshirt and I played immediately," Harris said. "I know how to handle it. I'm trying to maximize the time we have on the field every day to just get better."

Pressed further, he acknowledged in the Twitter video that it's a bit of a jump from the college game to the pros, yet he felt having played at Washington helped with the transition.

"It all depends on where you came from in college," Harris explained. "A lot of college teams are run like an NFL team where the transition is seamless. I came from a pro-style offense but the demands of the center were a little different. I've had to learn the intricacies.

"It's a different degree of difficulty at this level because everything moves kind of fast. At end of the day, it's just football."

Harris said he feels comfortable so far with quarterback Baker Mayfield, able to ask the Browns leader anything.

Once more the 6-foot-1 former Husky was pressed about how he compensates for being shorter than the typical NFL lineman. He had a ready answer.

"I think it helps me, to be honest," Harris said of his compact stature. "It helps me with leverage. It helps with my hands and hand placement. I get natural lead-in where other guys need to be coached, and I already do it. On paper, if I was 6-4 it would sound better. But I have the ideal build, I think."

With Browns reporters getting comfortable with Harris, one of them asked if he had taken over Tretter's union representative duties, too. The center's response made people laugh.

"Oh, none of that stuff," Harris said. "I'm not ready for that. I'm still trying to figure out my life."

