The Road to 1991 Perfection: Baird Turns 74 But Emtman Never Did

The most important jersey number in Washington Husky football history?

The school retired 2, 33 and 44.

Those belonged to running backs Chuck Carroll, George Wilson and Roland Kirkby.

The last guy to receive this gesture, Kirkby, played in 1950 — in the shadows of first-team All-Americans Hugh McElhenny and Don Heinrich, whose jersey numbers (32, 22) have never been pulled of out of service.

No. 74 turned out to be a number with power, with influence, one that motivated possibly Washington's greatest football player to be great and lead his team to the 1991 national championship.

People still wear it at the UW, with it now belonging to junior offensive guard Corey Luciano, a one-time JC transfer.

Most noteworthy, reserve defensive tackle Mike Lustyk wore it for the Huskies' '91 national championship team.

Which galled the great Steve Emtman no end.

The UW All-American at defensive tackle and Outland Trophy winner never pulled it on as a collegian, and he felt he deserved to. It was his high school number.

He couldn't understand why Lustyk got it and not him when they reported to the team as freshmen. He used this perceived slight as one of the things to get him into a full-out lather as a Husky football player.

This is another in a series of articles and videos that will replay the UW's 1991 national championship season, which is the apex of Husky football. We don't have a 2020 season, so we'll use '91 as a conversation piece.

Just the other day, former UW recruiting coordinator Dick Baird turned 74. He had an mischievous idea. As he describes in the video, he pulled out his phone and called Spokane.

Always a kidder, he caught up with Emtman to tell him that he had just turned that insignificant number on his birthday, one that nobody cared about except him, one that remains nondescript.

Their exchange, all good-natured, went like this:

"You promised me that number!" Emtman said.

"I didn't promise you that number," Baird told him. "I tricked you."

"You lied to me, Baird," Emtman said.

"That was kind of my role and I didn't care as long as I got you there," Baird said.

Two more numbers that outweigh that one as the 1991 Huskies collected their national title.

There's No. 90 — which Emtman wore as a consolation prize and made into one of the school's more prominent digits.

And, of course, there's No. 1 — which is where his team finished up, fueled by his rage.

